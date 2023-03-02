Live: Watch the third round of WSK Super Masters Series at Sarno

Listen to this article

The third and penultimate round of the WSK Super Master Series kicks off at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno (Salerno) this weekend, with a significant participation of over 280 drivers, confirming once again how the series organized by WSK Promotion is among the most qualified international karting events and followed by the most important teams. To validate the international nature of the event, drivers come from 52 different countries, with 31 nationalities among the 101 young drivers in the MINI category, which represents a worldwide uniqueness in the WSK series.

In addition to category MINI, there is also excellent participation in the other three categories: OKJ, OK, and KZ2, with a field of top drivers competing in Sarno forthe best positionsin the championship. This third round, as per the regulations, awards more points than the first two events already held in Lonato and Franciacorta, and this makes it particularly important for the final standings.

The final stages of event featuring Prefinals and Finals will be live-streamed on Sunday, March 5th, starting from 10:10. The link to follow the racing action is at the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The top 5 of the standings of each category at the eve of the round in Sarno follows:

KZ2:

1. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 159

2. Tom Leuillet (FRA) points 119

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) points 77

4. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) points 60

5. Alex Maragliano (ITA) points 60

OK:

1. Luis James Egozi (USA) points 119

2. David Walther (DNK) points 91

3. Jimmy Helias (FRA) points 86

4. Gabriel Gomez (BRA) points 71

5. Gustav Wisnieswki (POL) points 69

OKJ:

1. Stefan Antonov points 109

2. Filippo Sala (ITA) points 104

3. Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) points 74

4. Christian Costoya (ESP) points 70

5. Alp Hasan Aksoy (TUR) points 66

MINI Gr.3:

1. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) points 143

2. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) points 129

3. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) points 128

4. Ilia Berezkin points 70

5. Zeyu Shen (CHN) points 65

MINI Gr.3 Under 10:

1. Antoine Venant (FRA) points 169

2. Achille Rea (ITA) points 110

3. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) points 89

4. Michele Orlando (ITA) points 79

5. David Moscardi (ITA) points 58

The program of the WSK Super Master Series, Round 3, Sarno:

Thursday, March 2nd: free practice.

Friday, March 3rd: qualifying practice from 10:30, qualifying heats from 12:10.

Saturday, March 4th: qualifying heats from 9:30.

Sunday, March 5th: Prefinals from 10:10; Final OKJ at 13:50, Final MINI U10 at 14:20, Final MINI Gr.3

at 14:50, Final KZ2 at 15:20 and Final OK at 15:50.

The next rounds of the WSK Super Master Series:

3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd – 30/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Sunday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.10 OKJ PREFINAL A



PREFINAL

Track 10.30 OKJ PREFINAL B 10.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A 11.05 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.35 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 11.55 KZ2 PREFINAL A 12.15 KZ2 PREFINAL B 12.35 OK PREFINAL A 12.55 OK PREFINAL B

OKJ FINAL



OKJ FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING







MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING







KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING







OK FINAL



OK FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants. A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years. And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport. Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events. Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend. Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event. The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary. In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.