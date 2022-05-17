Tander joins Karting Australia board

Listen to this article

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner will join the Karting Australia board in place of Troy Bundy, who is US bound as part of a new role with Porsche Motorsport.

He joins Glen Egan, John Reynolds, Rob Crawford, Kevin Davis, Andrew Westacott, Nathan Murray and Samantha Reid on the board.

Tander was a successful karter himself before graduating to Formula Ford and, ultimately forging a successful career in Supercars.

He is now back involved in karting through his children Scarlett and Sebastian.

“Karting provided me with some of the best memories of my racing days," said Tander.

"I recall the great times that we spent as a family travelling around Western Australia and various parts of the country.

"I also met some great people through the sport, some of whom I remain good friends with today.

“The sport has changed a lot since those days, but the fundamentals are still the same and I’m excited to be appointed to the board to help further grow the sport into the future.

“There is a lot of experience on the board, both in motorsport and business. Everyone there is extremely passionate about further growth for the sport.

"I look forward to working with my fellow Directors and the Staff on building karting into the future.”