Le Mans 24 Hours Live Commentary and Updates
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours.
The 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is the fourth round of the 2024 World Endurance Championship, and the world's most prestigious sportscar race.
Ferrari is seeking to defend its crown in the French endurance racing classic, first held in 1923, which forms part of motorsport's triple crown alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.
Three examples of the Prancing Horse's 499P Le Mans Hypercar are joined in the top Hypercar category by fully-fledged manufacturer entries from Toyota, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine with cars conforming to either the LMH or LMDh rulesets.
A field of 62 cars, including 16 LMP2 cars and 23 machines in the new-for-2024 LMGT3 class will take the start at the Circuit de la Sarthe at 4pm local time and race through the night.
By: Haydn Cobb, Richard Asher, James Newbold, Stephen Lickorish, Benjamin Vinel, Ewan Gale
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Nicklas Nielsen celebrates victory
The trophies are handed out by Grand Marshal and three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Kazuki Nakajima, and the podium finishers get busy with the fizzy! That was one heck of a Le Mans 24 Hours.
It is time for the podium presentation on a new and improved Le Mans rostrum, which is even closer to the fans on the main straight. Out come the Hypercar top three for, of course, the Italian national anthem!
Ferrari in 2024: Winners of the Monaco GP and winners of the Le Mans 24 Hours. The Italian giant just needs to sort out an Indy 500 entry next to go for the Triple Crown in a single year! That last one might be trickier, but an engine supplier set-up has been talked about before.
Here's the developing report on Ferrari's win at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
The emotions are pouring out now, as the trio of Ferrari drivers congratulate each other in parc ferme. Then come along the LMP2 winners, as Jarvis gets a big cuddle from team-mates Garg and Siegel as he parks up the #22 United Autosports ORECA.
Nielsen completes the cooldown lap to pick up team-mates Fuoco and Molina, who perch on each of the sidepod covers, to go down the main straight to continue the celebrations in front of the fans before heading into the pitlane.
The LMGT3 winners #91 Manthey Porsche will be joined on the class podium by #31 WRT BMW in second and the #88 Proton Ford in third. The sister #44 Proton Ford takes fourth and the #85 Iron Dames Lamborghini rounds out the top five.
The LMP2 Pro/Am class podium is rounded out by #14 AO by TF (sixth in class) and #33 DKR Engineering (seventh in class).
Defending LMP2 Le Mans winners #34 Inter Europol just miss out in second in class, 18.6s off winners United Autosports. The #28 IDEC Sport crew completes the class podium, ahead of the #183 AF Corse - that bags the Pro/Am victory - and #10 Vector Sport in fifth in class.
The #51 Ferrari completes the podium, as Pier Guidi keeps clear of Vanthoor in the #6 Porsche by 1.167s at the finish. The #8 Toyota takes fifth ahead of the #5 Porsche in sixth and the #2 Cadillac in seventh. The #12 Jota Porsche, #38 Jota Porsche and #63 Lamborghini complete the overall top 10.
Further back, it was a comfortable win for Lietz in the #91 Manthey Porsche as the crew finished the best part of a lap clear of Farfus in the #31 WRT BMW.
And Jarvis crosses the line to take the LMP2 gold for United Autosports - both his second class win after 2017 and the team's second following 2020.
Lopez brings home the #7 Toyota as runner-up, 14.221s behind, proving the gap was just too great to bridge in the final stint.
Nielsen crosses the line with 2% of energy left! He's running on fumes to the finish but it is victory for Ferrari and a successful defence of its Le Mans crown - this time with the other car.
There has been a position change on this last lap! Understandably missed by the TV director but Varrone did close up to Pilet to put the #183 AF Corse car fourth ahead of the #10 Vector machine.
Nielsen takes victory for the #50 Ferrari at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours! What a win and what a final stint!
Nielsen gets to the end of the Mulsanne straight with Lopez closing him down, there's about 15s splitting them, and he has 4% of energy left.
This is so tense. Nielsen is on the edge of useable energy, down to 9% as he starts his final lap and the gap is 19s to Lopez.
Having been so close for much of the race, the top six in LMP2 has strung out in these closing stages. Varrone is 2.7s behind van Uitert but a fight for third looks unlikely at this point.
The #50 Ferrari has 15% energy left with five minutes to go. It leads by 22s. That should be enough.
There are regular TV cutaways to the United Autosports garage. Jarvis enjoys the smallest advantage of the three class leaders as we enter the final five minutes, so it's no surprise to see the apprehension in the garage.
Nielsen went quicker than Lopez on that last lap, as the gap floats around the 27s mark, and by our count there will be three more laps to complete. The victory for the #50 Ferrari is in touching distance.
Lopez appears to be pushing on, as he runs deep through the second chicane on the Mulsanne straight, but he cannot get the gap down fast enough. The #50 leads by 27s from the #7 with 10 minutes to go.
Late scare there for Jarvis in the leading LMP2 United Autosports entry as he went straight on at the chicane but no harm is done and he still enjoys a 17-second lead.