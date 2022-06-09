Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans Next / The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Single-seaters "no longer a priority" for Williams F1 reserve Aitken

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken says he is willing to turn his back on single-seaters in order to focus on sportscar racing ahead of his debut in Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
Single-seaters "no longer a priority" for Williams F1 reserve Aitken
Listen to this article

Aitken has come into the Algarve Pro Racing's LMP2 line-up for a one-off at Le Mans in the middle of a season in which he is also contesting the European Le Mans Series with TF Sport and driving in both the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and ADAC GT Masters with the Emil Frey Lamborghini team.

He explained that his focus was now "building a professional career in sportscar racing".

"Single-seaters aren't my priority any more," said the 26-year-old, who made his F1 race debut at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

"I enjoy the work I do with Williams, being their reserve and with the simulator programme.

"If they came to me and said we want you have a race seat next year, obviously I'd love that as any driver would.

"But I am not going to compromise my career and the path it is taking in endurance to hang onto a thread of hope of getting to F1."

Aitken is prioritising a career in sportscars

Aitken is prioritising a career in sportscars

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Aitken stressed that he is keeping his options open for next year and evaluating opportunities in the prototype ranks as well as GT racing.

"There are discussions going on, but it depends what comes out of the woodwork," he said. "There's still a lot to shake out with Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh, so I'm not going to put all my eggs in one basket.

"I'm also enjoying doing the GT3 stuff with Emil Frey, and GT3 isn't a bad place to be with it taking over from GTE in the WEC [from 2024].

"In the Hypercar class there's the chance to go for the overall win, but there will be less seats for sure."

Aitken described his maiden laps on the Le Mans 24 Hours circuit as a "real eye-opener".

The Briton revealed that he was "thrilled" by the 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at last Sunday's Le Mans test day ahead of the double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend.

"It was certainly great to get out there on track, because Le Mans has been on my bucket list for a long time," said Aitken, who is sharing his APR Oreca 07-Gibson with Sophia Floersch and John Falb.

"I'd kind of overlooked the fact that it's a street circuit because there aren't lots of buildings or house around it.

"Much of the track is public road, so that means bumps and a crown to the road in certain places and there really wasn't a lot of grip because the track was so green.

"It was definitely a real eye-opener, and I'm looking forward to get back out there in practice."

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans
Previous article

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans
Next article

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Jack Aitken More from
Jack Aitken
Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022
European Le Mans

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test

Latest news

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts
Le Mans Le Mans

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole
Le Mans Le Mans

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole

Video: Why final hours of the Le Mans 24 Hours are most important
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Video: Why final hours of the Le Mans 24 Hours are most important

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
8 h
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
12 h
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.