Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Next / Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience
Le Mans News

Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit

Alpine is working to resolve a lack of straightline speed ahead of practice and qualifying for this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Gary Watkins
By:
Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit
Listen to this article

The top speed of the Alpine A480-Gibson run by the Signatech team was four or five kilometres per hour lower than last year during Sunday's Le Mans test day as a result of changes to the Balance of Performance that have reduced its engine power by 40bhp.

Signatech team boss Philippe Sinault refused to criticise the BoP, saying that the onus was on the team to make improvements to its grandfathered LMP1 design.

"We are now 10km/h down [on the Toyota and Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars]; that is a consequence of less power," he told Motorsport.com. "We have to work on it. We have to improve."

The fastest speed recorded by the Alpine through the official speed trap just before the first chicane on the Mulsanne straight was 325.8km/h, which compared with 337.8km/h for the #7 Toyota and the #708 Glickenhaus.

At last year's test the gap was closer: Alpine hit 329.8km/h compared with 331.8km/h for the #8 Toyota and the two cars from Glickenhaus.

The Alpine ended Sunday with a fastest lap of 3m32.420s, more than two seconds down the 3m30.111s it achieved at the test day in August 2021.

Alpine driver Andre Negrao, who shares the solo A480 with Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere, explained that the reduced power made it difficult to pass the LMP2 cars on the straights.

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson LMP1 of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson LMP1 of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

"It is really hard for us to overtake the P2s, whereas a Toyota or a Glickenhaus can go straight past," he said. "That's going to make a huge difference in the race."

Sinault suggested that he wouldn't be lobbying for a change in the BoP.

"I don't want to complain, that would show a lack of humility," he said.

But he added that he believed that the rule makers, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and FIA, would make a change if it is necessary to balance the playing field.

"If the gap is too big, I don't have to discuss it," he said. "They will consider the subject if there is evidence that it [the BoP] is not correct."

The document by which the Hypercar class BoP is governed is not in the public domain, but it is understood that there is no provision for changes between the practice and qualifying sessions and the race.

That would suggest that if there is to be a change it would have to be prior to the start of free practice at 14:00 on Wednesday.

But the BoP published last week ahead of the test day was titled 'Le Mans competition'. Last year it was headed 'Le Mans test day', but no revised BoP was issued.

Toyota pointed out that the way the Le Mans Hypercars, such as its GR010 Hybrid, and the grandfathered LMP1 Alpine achieve their lap time is different.

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director, said: "The different cars have different performance profiles, that is known.

"It is not an anomaly that the Alpine is slower in the straightline; they are quicker in the corners.

"At Sebring [in March when Alpine won the race] we were significantly faster in a straightline but they were lapping one second a lap quicker than us."

The Gibson V8 has been given back half the 20kW it lost after its Sebring WEC victory in March, but the maximum power allowed for Le Mans is still 30kW or 40bhp down on the figure listed in the BoP last year.

shares
comments

Related video

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans
Previous article

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans
Next article

Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience

Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans test day Prime
Le Mans

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"
Formula 1

Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Le Mans 24h: Glickenhaus fastest in second practice
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Glickenhaus fastest in second practice

Video: How to win the Le Mans 24 Hours nine times
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Video: How to win the Le Mans 24 Hours nine times

Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota edges Glickenhaus in first qualifying

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
13 h
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
14 h
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.