Le Mans 24h: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2

By:

Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi set the fastest time in the first night-time running ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours, while Porsche and Ferrari dueled over top spot in GTE Pro.

Le Mans 24h: Buemi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2

The two-hour FP2 session was run in darkness throughout, with all drivers required to complete at least five laps at night ahead of Saturday’s race.

Jose Maria Lopez set the early pace in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which he shares with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, with a time of 3m29.810s, while Kazuki Nakajima worked down to 3m30.705s in the #8, which he shares with Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

Buemi took over the #8 and immediately improved to 3m30.176s and then lowered his best time to 3m29.351s, over four tenths up on the sister car. Meanwhile, Conway locked up and went off into the gravel at Mulsanne on his first dark flying lap in #7 but was able to bring the car back to the pits.

On his final run, Kobayashi got to within 0.387s in the closing stages, setting some demon sector times but was unable to wrest away the top spot.

After a red flag to recover a GTE Pro Ferrari, there was a fierce competition for best-of-the-rest spot between Glickenhaus and Alpine.

Pipo Derani unleased a lap of 3m30.112s in his #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 with 30 minutes remaining, 0.761s off the quickest Toyota time. Nicolas Lapierre lapped in 3m30.744s in the Alpine-Gibson A480 to place fourth, with Ryan Briscoe fifth in the #709 Glickenhaus on 3m31.109s.

In LMP2, Anthony Davison set the quickest time in JOTA’s #38 ORECA at 3m32.390s, ahead of recent Berlin E-Prix winner Norman Nato’s Realteam Racing #70 example at 3m32.608s.

United Autosports USA’s #22 car was next up, ahead of G-Drive’s #26 and the #21 Dragonspeed USA car in Ben Hanley’s hands. However, Hanley fenced the car at Indianapolis on the very next lap.

The only incident of note besides that was the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports #24 car, which stopped on track in Patrick Kelly’s hands, causing a slow zone while it was towed away.

Porsche beats Ferrari in GT classes

In GTE Pro, Sam Bird was the first to dip under the 3m50s barrier, producing a lap of 3m49.993s in the #52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE that he shares with Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina. Fred Makowiecki then topped that in his #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 with 3m49.938s.

Serra hit trouble just before the halfway point of the session when he suffered a huge lockup at Mulsanne Corner and had to crawl along as the tyre blew, wrecking its front-right bodywork and ultimately forced him to a halt. That led to a red flag to get a recovery truck on track and to clear up the debris.

After the red flag, Laurens Vanthoor grabbed P1 in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche with an impressive lap of 3m49.018s, topping the class by nine tenths of a second.

Neel Jani was fourth fastest in the #92 Manthey-run Porsche on 3m50.589s, ahead of the #51 Ferrari of James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Come Ledogar.

In GTE Am, the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche of Julien Andlauer, Dominique Bastien and Lance David Arnold set the pace at 3m51.452s to top Riccardo Pera’s early 3m52.206s that had kept the #56 Team Project 1 Porsche at the head of the times for the majority of the session.

Jeroen Bleekemolen further demoted Pera late on in his #388 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari to take P2. The #39 Spirit of Race Ferrari and #98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin were fourth and fifth.

The #46 Team Project 1 Porsche of Robby Foley crashed at Tertre Rouge late on, which caused a red flag that curtailed the session three minutes early.

The next session is Free Practice 3 at 2pm local time on Thursday.

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in

Previous article

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in
