Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans 24h: Ferrari fastest in warm-up ahead of Cadillac Next / Le Mans 24 Hours: How to watch on TV in the USA
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Button: Joining Le Mans NASCAR entry felt like "mistake" at first

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button admits he briefly thought joining the NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans programme was the "biggest mistake of my life" but now "loves" driving the car.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

Button is part of Hendrick Motorsports' all-star line-up for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 innovative car for this year's 24 Hours alongside seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

Both Button and the Hendrick team believe the qualifying pace of the car, when it was four seconds faster than the leading GTE Am cars, exceeded expectations - although they do expect the race to be a tougher challenge.

However, 2009 F1 title winner Button says his first experience of the Chevrolet left him wondering if it was the right decision to sign up.

"It's funny because the first time I drove this car was at Daytona and, for the first five laps, I thought it was the biggest mistake of my life signing up to this!" he said.

"But you slowly get used to it, you get used to the weight, you get used to the size but I hadn't also driven for two-and-a-half years, which is quite a long time for a racing driver, so it took a while to get used to it, but I absolutely love it.

"It's such a fun car to drive once you get used to the weight.

"In most racing cars, you hit the brake pedal and then you modulate off of it. But, on this, you hit the brake pedal and you stay on the brake pedal all the way to the corner. 

"In Porsche Curves, you go from the first part to the second part and you see the body roll through there and also you see how aggressive we are. Through the corners there's oversteer, over kerbs and it's a really fun car."

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jenson Button

#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jenson Button

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Rockenfeller echoed Button's sentiments and says the ZL1 does not compare to anything else he's previously driven.

"It's a quick car, you have to muscle it around the track," he told Motorsport.com. "It's heavy but it's so cool and fun.

"If you watch an onboard, we're fighting the car when the others are flooring, we're always having fun, drifting."

The interest generated by the project has led to Chevrolet creating a special version of the ZL1 road car that will be named the Garage 56 Edition and is due to go on sale next year.

The car will be limited to just 56 examples and its colour will match the livery of the racer.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari fastest in warm-up ahead of Cadillac

Le Mans 24 Hours: How to watch on TV in the USA
Stephen Lickorish More from
Stephen Lickorish
GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans GTE drivers "gutted" class will no longer be part of Le Mans

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi scores Road to Le Mans win

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Prime
Prime
General

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Jenson Button More from
Jenson Button
Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Le Mans

Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024 Button wants WEC Hypercar drive for Le Mans 2024

Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing Cindric: International drivers should try NASCAR oval racing

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over Why Button's motorsport journey is far from over

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Sonoma

Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles Aric Almirola takes Sonoma Xfinity win as Larson stumbles

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening" Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe