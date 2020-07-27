Top events
Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb

shares
comments
ByKolles completes Le Mans line-up with Webb
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 9:32 AM

Oliver Webb will rejoin the ByKolles LMP1 team for the Le Mans 24 Hours and the preceding Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The British driver has been part of the ByKolles set-up since the 2016 WEC season, and has anchored the squad's Le Mans line-up for the last four runnings of the race.

Now it has been confirmed the 29-year-old will partner the previously-announced Tom Dillmann and Bruno Spengler at the wheel of the Gibson-powered ENSO CLM P1/01 for what are set to be the car's final two starts.

Webb said: "It’s great to be back in an LMP1 car with ByKolles for the remainder of the 2020 FIA WEC season post-lockdown.

"Spa and Le Mans are my two best tracks on the schedule, so it’s going to be great to get back on them alongside great teammates Tom Dillmann and Bruno Spengler, who I know are very fast and the perfect mix.”

This year will mark ByKolles' sixth Le Mans appearance with its ENSO CLM P1/01 design, which has yet to make it to the finish of the French endurance classic.

Last year, its first with Gibson power after using AER and Nissan engine previously, it was forced to retire after completing 163 laps due to a terminal gear selection problem.

ByKolles head of operations Boris Bermes added: “Oliver is an excellent driver with a lot of experience in LMP1. With Tom and Bruno we have a strong line-up for the upcoming race events in Spa and Le Mans.”

Webb's confirmation completes the driver line-up for the six-car LMP1 field set to race at Le Mans, the joint-lowest entry for the top class along with the 2017 edition.

Read Also:

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Ginetta cuts back to single car for Le Mans 24 Hours
About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Oliver Webb
Teams Kolles Racing
Author Jamie Klein

