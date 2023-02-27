Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours
Cadillac personnel say they are privileged and excited to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023.
Of the 16 cars competing in the Hypercar class at this year’s centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, three will be the renamed Cadillac V-Series.R prototypes.
The #2 Cadillac, which will contest the full season in the World Endurance Championship, will be run by Chip Ganassi Racing and driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.
The #3 car, Ganassi’s full-time entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will see Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande joined by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who has scored four Rolex 24 at Daytona wins (three overall, one in the now defunct GTLM class).
As in IMSA, Action Express Racing will run the Whelen Engineering-backed Caddy – renumbered as #311, rather than the #31 it uses in North America – and its drivers will be Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken.
“We are thrilled to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the full Cadillac Racing team,” said the brand’s global VP Rory Harvey. “Over the last 20 years Cadillac Racing has built a legacy of winning on the track and we feel very privileged to return to Le Mans during this exciting new electrified era in racing.”
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM’s sportscar racing program manager, added: “Cadillac is excited to build on its racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and at one of the world’s toughest races. We’re proud to be representing the United States and the Cadillac V-Series.R is a great continuation of our racing heritage.”
The 5.5-liter V8-powered V-Series.Rs began on-track development in July 2022 and logged more than 12,500 miles leading into the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, where they finished third, fourth and fifth on their debut.
Bamber, a two-time Le Mans winner in a Porsche 919, said: “It’s been special to be a part of this from the beginning. We started this journey nearly two years ago testing in the simulator.
“It’s been an awesome journey and the adventure is only just beginning. It’s going to be incredible all the way up to Le Mans.”
The first Cadillacs raced at Le Mans were entered by privateers Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier in 1950. The Colliers co-drove the conventional-looking Cadillac Series 61 to 10th place overall, while Cunningham and co-driver Phil Walters were 11th in the streamlined “Le Monstre”, utilizing a similar 5.4-liter V8. However, Sydney Allard and Tom Cole Jr. finished third overall in a Cadillac-powered Allard J2.
Most recently, Cadillac competed at Le Mans in 2000, 2001 and 2002 with its Northstar LMP prototypes. The type’s best finish was ninth in ’02, driven by Max Angelelli, Christophe Tinseau and Wayne Taylor.
Briggs Cunningham, Phil Walters, Cadillac Spider "Le Monstre", and Miles Collier, Sam Collier, Cadillac Coupe de Ville
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Le Mans 24 Hours entry list revealed, 16 cars in top class
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Latest news
Yamashita set to miss Super Formula pre-season testing
Yamashita set to miss Super Formula pre-season testing Yamashita set to miss Super Formula pre-season testing
F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive
F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023
What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic?
What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic? What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic?
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
Steve Soper's sportcar exploits The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
How FE drivers influenced Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
The rise and fall of GTE Pro When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
The great Le Mans garagistes The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
How Prema is readying for its future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.