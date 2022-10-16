Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
Le Mans News

Cadillac targets three LMDh entries at 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours

Cadillac has signalled an intent to have three of its new V-LMDh prototypes on the grid at next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Cadillac targets three LMDh entries at 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours
Listen to this article

The General Motors brand’s sportscar racing programme manager, Laura Klauser, has revealed a plan to run “as many cars as we can” at the double-points round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 without giving a firm number. 

That suggests that Cadillac is aiming to have all three of the V-LMDhs that will be racing next year across the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the French enduro on 11/12 June. 

It would mean the solo full-season WEC Cadillac Racing entry run by Chip Ganassi Racing being joined by the American team’s IMSA car and the V-LMDh also run in a full North American campaign by Action Express Racing. 

The latest comments from Klauser represent a step forward on previous indications of Cadillac’s plans for Le Mans: she said in July that it wanted to add to its full-season WEC entry and have multiple cars present.

Klauser stressed, however, that an increased Cadillac presence in the Hypercar field at Le Mans will be dependent on any additional entries being accepted by race organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

“You have to be invited by the ACO to come to Le Mans,” she said. 

“If you have a full-season entry, you’re guaranteed Le Mans because that’s part of the season, so we’ll have at least one. 

“The rest of it is waiting for that communication and working it out with the ACO: it will come down to what it says on the invitation.”

The Cadillac has so far racked up 11,000km on two chassis since testing started in July as the marque gears up for the race debut of its LMDh at the Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA series-opener in January, at which it also intends to run three cars.

Klauser described a 24-hour test as “the next big thing” in the Caddy development programme.

“We’d like to do a 24-hour test before the end of the year,” she said. “You learn the most when you do those.”

 She would not be drawn on when or where the test would be and whether it would be before the next official IMSA test at Daytona in early December, only that it would be “before January”.

Cadillac V-LMDh

Cadillac V-LMDh

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

