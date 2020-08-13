Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 2 in
07 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
06 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry

shares
comments
CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 6:03 AM

CarGuy Racing will return to the Le Mans 24 Hours this year after taking over the entry of fellow Japanese Ferrari squad MR Racing.

With team owner Takeshi Kimura, Kei Cozzolino and Come Ledogar sharing driving duties, CarGuy finished fifth in the GTE Am category on its La Sarthe debut last year.

It earned its Le Mans entry off the back of its GT3 class title win in the Asian Le Mans Series in 2018/19, but lost out to another Ferrari squad, HubAuto Corsa, in last winter's battle to secure an automatic entry into the 2020 running of the French classic.

However, CarGuy has announced that it will be entering this year after all in collaboration with AF Corse, running the #70 Ferrari 488 GTE and retaining the MR Racing entrant name.

Kimura and Cozzolino have been named as drivers, with the to-be-announced third driver also set to be Japanese according to the team's statement.

Frenchman Ledogar, who also partnered Kimura for the bulk of the 2019/20 Asian LMS season, is reportedly set to race at Le Mans for the Luzich Racing Ferrari squad which earned its entry by winning the GTE class of the European Le Mans Series last year.

MR Racing is absent from this weekend's Spa WEC round, reducing the number of cars in GTE Am to 10 and the total grid size to 30 entries.

#70 MR Racing Ferrari 488 GTE: Motoaki Ishikawa, Olivier Beretta, Kei Cozzolino

#70 MR Racing Ferrari 488 GTE: Motoaki Ishikawa, Olivier Beretta, Kei Cozzolino

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cozzolino - who is also racing for the D'station Racing SUPER GT team as a replacement for factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim - had been part of MR's WEC line-up alongside GT racing veteran Olivier Beretta and gentleman racer Motoaki Ishikawa.

The trio scored a best finish of third in class in the Silverstone opener last September.

Other late changes to the entry list for the Belgian event include Nick Foster replacing Daniel Gaunt in the Eurasia Motorsport LMP2 line-up and Gianluca Giraudi standing in for Thai racer Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak in Dempsey-Proton Racing's #88 Porsche.

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020

Previous article

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Drivers Takeshi Kimura , Kei Cozzolino
Teams CARGUY Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

WM: Stockton results 2006-07-08
USAC USAC / News

WM: Stockton results 2006-07-08

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground

Latest news

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news
1h

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020 Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Commentary

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020

De Oliveira had to give up ByKolles Le Mans seat
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

De Oliveira had to give up ByKolles Le Mans seat

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

2
Formula 1

The impressive number behind Hulkenberg's F1 race return

3
Formula 1

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry
LM24

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020
LM24

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020

De Oliveira had to give up ByKolles Le Mans seat
LM24

De Oliveira had to give up ByKolles Le Mans seat

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours to be held without fans in 2020

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
LM24

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.