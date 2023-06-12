Subscribe
Previous / WRT 'dreamed' of Le Mans win with Kubica, Deletraz after 2021 loss Next / United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc says he’d “love” to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours after witnessing Ferrari’s historic victory at the centenary edition on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Leclerc, who has five grand prix victories to his name with the Prancing Horse, was present at the Circuit de la Sarthe as Ferrari scored its first overall win there since 1965.

When asked by Eurosport if he'd like to race a Ferrari at Le Mans in future, he replied: "I mean, why not? I would love to, it's an incredible event.

"For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick that box and when will it be? I don't know."

Leclerc said he enjoyed watching the victory from the sidelines, as Ferrari returned to Le Mans in the top class for the first time since 1973, when it took pole position but finished second.

"It feels absolutely amazing, obviously especially having a Ferrari winning," he added. "It's incredible after a return after so many years. A very special edition.

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact I think with a smaller rock, on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I was here to support and I'm really happy anyway that Ferrari won and it was an incredible experience.

"I'm just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today, it's been crazy."

Watch highlights of Ferrari's last Le Mans 24h victory in 1965:

You can celebrate Ferrari's historic victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary with an exclusive look at Ferrari's biggest moments at the greatest race on earth with Motorsport.tv. You can watch exclusive documentaries on Le Mans 1966 and 1967 about the famous Ford v Ferrari duel. Plus, visit Ferrari's official channel on Motorsport.tv, with unmatched insider content on the Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P development, tech details, and drivers.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann also voiced his delight at the success, which came after a fierce duel with a Toyota team that had won the last five editions of the French sportscar classic.

"This has been an unforgettable day that I'd like to dedicate to everyone at Ferrari," said Elkann. "After 50 years we have returned to compete in the highest category of endurance racing that has a place at the very heart of our story and that of all motorsport.

"We're proud indeed to have taken Italy once again to the top step of the podium at Le Mans, celebrating in the best possible style the centenary of the most important race of its kind in the world.

"This victory that Antonello Coletta [Ferrari's sportscar racing chief], Amato Ferrari [of AF Corse] and the entire team, from our mechanics to our drivers, have achieved in such challenging conditions – because of the 24-hour duration, the unpredictable weather and the impressive strength of our competitors – serves as an example for us all.

"The emotions they have given to our tifosi on a great day that brings together past, present and future, is also a reminder of the importance of finding the courage and the humility to always improve."

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

WRT 'dreamed' of Le Mans win with Kubica, Deletraz after 2021 loss

United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 shot
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

IndyCars could smash Road America track records this weekend

IndyCars could smash Road America track records this weekend

IndyCar
Road America

IndyCars could smash Road America track records this weekend IndyCars could smash Road America track records this weekend

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end  Leclerc to start Spanish GP from pitlane as Ferrari replaces rear end 

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying Leclerc has 'no answer' after Q1 exit in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy  Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Latest news

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

F1 Formula 1

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

Extent of Le Mans LMP2 winner Scherer's injuries revealed

Extent of Le Mans LMP2 winner Scherer's injuries revealed

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Extent of Le Mans LMP2 winner Scherer's injuries revealed Extent of Le Mans LMP2 winner Scherer's injuries revealed

Glickenhaus' Le Mans 24 Hours result "like a dream"

Glickenhaus' Le Mans 24 Hours result "like a dream"

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Glickenhaus' Le Mans 24 Hours result "like a dream" Glickenhaus' Le Mans 24 Hours result "like a dream"

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe