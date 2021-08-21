Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

By:

Customer team HubAuto Racing taking GTE Pro pole for the Le Mans 24 Hours was “a kick in the arse” to the Porsche factory, its operations chief Alexander Stehling says.

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

Taiwanese squad HubAuto took full advantage after Kevin Estre crashed his factory #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 at Indianapolis in the Hyperpole session, as Dries Vanthoor claimed an unexpected pole position.

With Estre's car out of the session, and rebuilt around a new chassis on Friday, the sole-remaining works Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni was the slowest of the five cars to set a time, 0.814 seconds down on Vanthoor's best effort.

Speaking on Saturday morning ahead of warm-up, Stehling welcomed the HubAuto car's pace, while lamenting the disappointing showing of its #91 entry.

Stehling said that it had been "still chasing set-up and balance until FP3", with Bruni telling Motorsport.com "it was like a white paper going into Hyperpole because we changed completely the car".

Asked by Motorsport.com if it reflected badly on the factory squad to be beaten by the HubAuto crew, which only shook down its car for the first time just before last Sunday's test day, Stehling said: "It’s a good sign for Porsche because that’s the best advertisement what we did with that [HubAuto] pole, [showing] our customer cars have the same possibilities like we factory cars.

"We have a complete open exchange, they see our data, we see their data, they see our run sheets. The performance engineers speak together, so it’s a complete open book and they have the same possibilities and this is proven by Dries with his pole.

"For sure it’s a kick in the arse of a factory team if a customer can beat #91, I think Kevin probably would have been on the way to go to pole but he had the accident.

"But for sure it’s a kick in the arse of #91 and us as a [factory] team, but to be honest competition is vital and if a customer is faster than us, he deserves it."

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

Photo by: Porsche

Asked for his thoughts on being beaten by the privateer crew, Bruni said it was a similar story to the recent victory in the Styrian MotoGP race by Pramac rider Jorge Martin on an equivalent Ducati to the bikes fielded by the works team.

"It’s very good for Porsche that a customer team can be on top, it shows again that Porsche gives a good package to buy a car, go racing and you are in front," the Italian told Motorsport.com.

"It’s fantastic that a private team can come here, it’s like what happened in MotoGP. Ducati gave a best package also to Pramac and they are able to win the race with Martin and doing the pole position [in the Austrian GP].

"It means not because the works team didn’t prepare well, it’s also they gave good bikes to the other team. The customer team, they can do it."

WeatherTech planning off-strategy approach

Factory Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor says the WeatherTech Porsche he shares with two-time Le Mans winner Earl Bamber and Cooper MacNeil will follow "a different kind of strategy than others" to mitigate the latter's six-hour minimum drive-time requirement.

#79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Cooper MacNeil, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor

#79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Cooper MacNeil, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Marc Fleury

MacNeil is the only Silver-graded driver competing in the Pro class, effectively making the Proton-run machine a Pro-Am entry.

Vanthoor, who was part of the line-up that claimed Porsche's most recent GTE Pro class victory at Le Mans in 2018, told Motorsport.com that the team "have to be realistic" that it will not be able to win by following the same approach as the all-Pro crews.

The Belgian topped night practice in both FP2 and FP4 sessions, and conceded it was "maybe part of our strategy to try and be quick there".

"For sure we’re going to go on a different kind of strategy than others because we’ll need to," Vanthoor added. "If we just stick there and follow them, we’re not going to get there, so we need to try and be smart."

shares
comments
ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC

Previous article

ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

4
Le Mans

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

49 min
5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto
LM24

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

49m
ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC
WEC

ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC

1 h
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime
LM24

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

1 h
Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota
LM24

Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota

2 h
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime
LM24

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

3 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Guy Smith shines light on worlds biggest sportscar race 06:31
Le Mans
1 h

Le Mans: Guy Smith shines light on worlds biggest sportscar race

Will Buxton interviews Sébastien Buemi at Le Mans 03:12
Le Mans
18 h

Will Buxton interviews Sébastien Buemi at Le Mans

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
22 h

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

Le Mans: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota 00:36
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Le Mans: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

More from
James Newbold
HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro Road to Le Mans
Le Mans

HubAuto: Le Mans pole can inspire other privateers to try GTE Pro

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari "surprised" by timing of Le Mans BoP change

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto
Le Mans Le Mans

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

‘First or Worst’ rule comes into play after a wild first round at Brainerd for Team Patrόn
NHRA NHRA

‘First or Worst’ rule comes into play after a wild first round at Brainerd for Team Patrόn

Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
1 h
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
3 h
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto
Le Mans Le Mans

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC
WEC WEC

ACO extends deal with FIA to promote WEC

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime
Le Mans Le Mans

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.