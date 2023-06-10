Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls Next / Le Mans 24h, H9: Peugeot leads, Ferrari spins, #7 Toyota out
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car

Ferrari driver Alessandro Pier Guidi spun out of the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours just shy of the eight-hour mark, as Toyota lost one of its two contenders in an incident moments later.

Jamie Klein
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The #51 Ferrari 499P was holding a comfortable lead of some 47 seconds at the head of the field over the Peugeot of Nico Muller when Pier Guidi lost control heading into the first chicane on the Mulsanne straight.

Pier Guidi appeared to be trying to avoid another car that had gone off track ahead of him, and his car needed assistance from the recovery vehicles to get back on track.

That handed the lead of the race to Muller in the #94 Peugeot 9X8 ahead of the #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, who had been delayed by an off during a rain shower that hit the Circuit de la Sarthe just after the six-hour mark.

Moments later, there was drama at Tertre Rouge as the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi was involved in a collision with the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Louis Prette and the #35 Alpine LMP2 car of Memo Rojas as he slowed for the slow zone in place for Pier Guidi's off.

Kobayashi, who stood to move up into second prior to the incident, was initially struggling to coax his damaged Toyota GR010 HYBRID back to the pits.

But the Japanese driver was then seen parking up on the Mulsanne straight and exiting the cockpit, signifying the end of the road for the #7 car he shares with Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.

That promoted the Cadillac of Earl Bamber to third place behind Nielsen's Ferrari, with Pier Guidi finally resuming in fourth, still on the lead lap.

Toyota's sole surviving car, the #8 machine of Ryo Hirakawa, is the final car on the lead lap in fifth place. 

Earlier on, Porsche suffered the first official retirement in the Hypercar class as the #75 machine of Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr came to a halt with fuel pressure problems while Jaminet was driving and was unable to resume.

shares
comments

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

Le Mans 24h, H9: Peugeot leads, Ferrari spins, #7 Toyota out
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Alessandro Pier Guidi More from
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear

Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear

WEC
Bahrain

Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear

Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao

Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao

WEC
Algarve

Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao Calado "quite surprised" to beat Porsche in Portimao

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

IMSA
Daytona 24

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take" Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

AF Corse More from
AF Corse
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

IMSA
Laguna Seca

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

WEC
Sebring

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

Latest news

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe