The real star of the Ford v Ferrari movie

Entered by Shelby-American, under Ford’s Total Performance motorsport plan of the time, the Ford GT40 Mk. II Chassis P/1046 entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans and was piloted by New Zealanders Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon. Together, the team won the race for the first time in 1966 and Chassis P/1046 was retired from racing shortly after.

Chassis P/1046 was passed through multiple owners who restored the vehicle, but the most notable was when it was bought by Rob Kauffman, owner of RK Motors, in 2014. After an extensive 4,000+ hours of restoration with Rare Drive in New Hampshire, the original winning GT40 was restored back to its race-ready state.