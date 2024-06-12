Frijns urges "realistic" BMW expectations in Le Mans 'big three' challenge
Robin Frijns says BMW cannot be expected to join the World Endurance Championship and be on the pace straightaway following an underwhelming start to its Hypercar campaign.
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish
Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E
How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again
How BMW ensured its Art Car was ready for Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
BMW hails WEC progress but "too many mistakes" remain
Latest news
Was Magnussen's Canadian GP assessment correct after early heroics?
Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress
FOX Sports confirmed as new home for IndyCar with 2025 schedule released
Espargaro: Downforce in MotoGP “too much for the human body”
Prime
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments