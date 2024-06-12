All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Frijns urges "realistic" BMW expectations in Le Mans 'big three' challenge

Robin Frijns says BMW cannot be expected to join the World Endurance Championship and be on the pace straightaway following an underwhelming start to its Hypercar campaign.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
#20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 of Sheldon Van Der Linde, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast
Returning to the top class of sportscar racing for the first time in 25 years, BMW has only finished as high as sixth so far in the 2024 season, as it tries to catch up to the competition after joining a year later than most of its LMDh rivals.
In the opening three rounds of the campaign, Toyota, Ferrari and Porsche appeared to have a clear edge in the burgeoning Hypercar class, leading to a clear split in the field between the top guns and the midfield runners.
Frijns, who shares the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 with Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, thinks a lack of experience has prevented the German manufacturer from taking the fight to the 'big three' in WEC.
“For sure, Porsche took a big step forward compared to last year, it's their second year,” the Dutchman told Motorsport.com.
“It's our first year here. So we still have some improvements to do. 
“Toyota has been here for [over] 10 years, Ferrari has some good backing from the Formula 1 team, which is all connected. 
“So you cannot really expect BMW to jump in and fight at the front straight away, but we are getting there which is a good thing.”

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

However, Frijns made it clear that he is still aiming for the top prize at the Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend, with weather conditions also expected to throw a spanner in the works and equalise the field. 
“I'm here to win,” he said. “I think all the drivers are here to win. So I am not really like, ‘ah I want to finish P7.’
“Everybody is here to win. But we need to be realistic in the race. If we see that we don't have the pace and we slip and finish on the podium, that's our victory.
“You need to have a good strategy and you need to stay out of trouble and then you have a good chance to be on the podium, especially with the weather forecast being like wet/dry, wet/dry.
“If you don't do any mistakes, you put the right tyres all the time, you are in the top five.”
Porsche faced a similar learning curve at Le Mans at the start of its LMDh programme, with all three of its factory Penske cars running into trouble and finishing outside the top 15 in the overall classifications.
The Stuttgart brand has since turned around its fortunes and leads both the drivers' and the manufacturers' standings heading into the blue riband round of the season, having won the  Qatar and Spa rounds between Penske and Jota teams.
BMW’s motorsport boss Andreas Roos revealed that he held a conversation with Team Penske founder Roger Penske about his squad’s struggles in 2024, as he explained why it’s difficult for any manufacturer to win in its first year.
Although the Bavarian marque already has completed a full season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, it’s still a relative newcomer to the WEC, where it has partnered with WRT for its Hypercar effort.
“I also had some chats with Roger Penske and he also said that the first year for them was also very difficult," Roos told Motorsport.com.
"When you see how tight our schedules are with IMSA races, WEC races all going on, so the time to really work and develop is very difficult. 
“Sometimes when you have one year under the belt to really say okay these are the areas and then you try to work on them. 
“But definitely our goal is to win and when somebody has an edge on us we have to beat them and work harder.”
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Makowiecki shrugs off "politics" after Toyota names Porsche as Le Mans favourite
Next article Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota tops opening practice twice delayed by red flags

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Jota forced into chassis change after Ilott's Le Mans FP2 crash

Jota forced into chassis change after Ilott's Le Mans FP2 crash

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jota forced into chassis change after Ilott's Le Mans FP2 crash
Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags

Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Robin Frijns
More from
Robin Frijns
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

Formula E
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish
Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Formula E
Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E
How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How F1's forgotten prodigy has been spurned again
More from
BMW Motorsport
How BMW ensured its Art Car was ready for Le Mans

How BMW ensured its Art Car was ready for Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How BMW ensured its Art Car was ready for Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
BMW hails WEC progress but "too many mistakes" remain

BMW hails WEC progress but "too many mistakes" remain

WEC
Spa
BMW hails WEC progress but "too many mistakes" remain

Latest news

Was Magnussen's Canadian GP assessment correct after early heroics?

Was Magnussen's Canadian GP assessment correct after early heroics?

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Was Magnussen's Canadian GP assessment correct after early heroics?
Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress

Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress
FOX Sports confirmed as new home for IndyCar with 2025 schedule released

FOX Sports confirmed as new home for IndyCar with 2025 schedule released

Indy IndyCar
FOX Sports confirmed as new home for IndyCar with 2025 schedule released
Espargaro: Downforce in MotoGP “too much for the human body”

Espargaro: Downforce in MotoGP “too much for the human body”

MGP MotoGP
Espargaro: Downforce in MotoGP “too much for the human body”

Prime

Discover prime content
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Gary Watkins
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By James Newbold
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA