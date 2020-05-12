Top events
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Top List

Gallery: Corvette's 20-year history at Le Mans

shares
comments
Slider
List

2000: #64 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim, Kelly Collins, Franck Fréon

2000: #64 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim, Kelly Collins, Franck Fréon
1/50

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

2001: Corvette Racing and the C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett, Franck Freon, Andy Pilgrim and Kelly Collins

2001: Corvette Racing and the C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett, Franck Freon, Andy Pilgrim and Kelly Collins
2/50

Photo by: General Motors

2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R

2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R
3/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R

2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R
4/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon

2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
5/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon

2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
6/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim

2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim
7/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim, and #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon

2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim, and #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
8/50

Photo by: Richard Sloop

2004: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis

2004: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis
9/50

Photo by: Pierre Barrau

2004: Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R powerplant

2004: Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R powerplant
10/50

Photo by: Patrick Martinoli

2004: Corvette Racing drivers helmets

2004: Corvette Racing drivers helmets
11/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2004: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis smokes the tires

2004: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis smokes the tires
12/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen

2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen
13/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen in the pit with a shredded tire

2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen in the pit with a shredded tire
14/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

2006: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Jan Magnussen

2006: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Jan Magnussen
15/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows

2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows
16/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows, #64 Corvette Racing

2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows, #64 Corvette Racing
17/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

2008: A young fan in the Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R

2008: A young fan in the Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R
18/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2008: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Max Papis

2008: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Max Papis
19/50

Photo by: Tom Haapanen

2009: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Marcel Fassler

2009: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Marcel Fassler
20/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

2009: LMGT1 podium: class winners Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia

2009: LMGT1 podium: class winners Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia
21/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2010: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia

2010: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia
22/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2011: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia

2011: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia
23/50

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

2011: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, Richard Westbrook

2011: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, Richard Westbrook
24/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook

2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook
25/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook

2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook
26/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
27/50

Photo by: James Holland

2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook

2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook
28/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
29/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R

2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R
30/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen

2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
31/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7 arriving at scrutineering

2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7 arriving at scrutineering
32/50

Photo by: James Holland

2014: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

2014: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor
33/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook

2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook
34/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner

2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
35/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner

2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
36/50

Photo by: General Motors

2015: LMGTE Pro podium: class winner #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin celebrates with champagne

2015: LMGTE Pro podium: class winner #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin celebrates with champagne
37/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2016: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor

2016: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor
38/50

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

2016: 64 Corvette Racing - GM Chevrolet Corvette C7-R

2016: 64 Corvette Racing - GM Chevrolet Corvette C7-R
39/50

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

2016: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Ricky Taylor

2016: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Ricky Taylor
40/50

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
41/50

Photo by: Anthony Rew

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
42/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
43/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller

2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller
44/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
45/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R

2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
46/50

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

2018: Tommy Milner, Corvette Racing

2018: Tommy Milner, Corvette Racing
47/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
48/50

Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

2019: #63 Corvette Racing, Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller

2019: #63 Corvette Racing, Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller
49/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

2019: #64 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

2019: #64 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
50/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

May 12, 2020, 1:58 PM

Following the news that Corvette will skip the 88th running of Le Mans 24 Hours, we revisited our photo archive to find the best images from the American brand's 20-year history in the French endurance classic.

Corvette's exit follows Porsche's decision to withdraw its two CORE autosport-run IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries from the event.

The two announcements leave just seven cars in the GTE Pro field, with two factory cars each from Ferrari, Porsche (Manthey-run WEC squad) and Aston Martin joined by Risi Competizione's Ferrari.

Read Also:

Corvette Racing's eight 24 Hours of Le Mans triumphs

Win Year Drivers Corvette
1. 2001 Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett C5-R
2. 2002 Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Oliver Gavin C5-R
3. 2004 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C5-R
4. 2005 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C6.R
5. 2006 Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen C6.R
6. 2009 Jan Magnussen, Johnny O'Connell, Antonio Garcia C6.R
7. 2011 Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia C6.R
8. 2015 Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor C7.R

 

Related video

Next article
Corvette withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Corvette withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC , IMSA
Teams Corvette Racing

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

12 Sep - 20 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

What's next for Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari?

2
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport ready for new look, same challenge at Texas

3
Formula 1

F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Adam Petty dies after Loudon practice crash

Latest videos

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Under the skin of a Le Mans legend 06:15
Le Mans

Under the skin of a Le Mans legend

Latest news

Gallery: Corvette's 20-year history at Le Mans
LM24

Gallery: Corvette's 20-year history at Le Mans

Corvette withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Corvette withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours

LM Hypercar rules amended to converge with new LMDh regs
WEC

LM Hypercar rules amended to converge with new LMDh regs

Peugeot's return on target despite Hypercar/LMDh dilemma
WEC

Peugeot's return on target despite Hypercar/LMDh dilemma

Porsche pulls North American Le Mans entries
LM24

Porsche pulls North American Le Mans entries

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.