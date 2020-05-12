Gallery: Corvette's 20-year history at Le Mans

2000: #64 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim, Kelly Collins, Franck Fréon
2001: Corvette Racing and the C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett, Franck Freon, Andy Pilgrim and Kelly Collins
2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R
2002: Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C5-R
2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
2003: #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim
2003: #50 Corvette Racing C5: Oliver Gavin, Kelly Collins, Andy Pilgrim, and #53 Corvette Racing C5: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Franck Freon
2004: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis
2004: Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R powerplant
2004: Corvette Racing drivers helmets
2004: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Max Papis smokes the tires
2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen
2005: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Oliver Beretta, Jan Magnussen in the pit with a shredded tire
2006: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6-R: Olivier Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Jan Magnussen
2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows
2007: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Ron Fellows, #64 Corvette Racing
2008: A young fan in the Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R
2008: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Olivier Beretta, Max Papis
2009: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Marcel Fassler
2009: LMGT1 podium: class winners Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia
2010: #63 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Johnny O'Connell, Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia
2011: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia
2011: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, Richard Westbrook
2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook
2012: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1: Oliver Gavin, Tom Milner, Richard Westbrook
2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook
2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
2013: #74 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R
2013: #73 Corvette Racing Corvette C6.R: Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7 arriving at scrutineering
2014: #73 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor
2014: #74 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Richard Westbrook
2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
2015: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
2015: LMGTE Pro podium: class winner #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin celebrates with champagne
2016: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor
2016: 64 Corvette Racing - GM Chevrolet Corvette C7-R
2016: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7-R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Ricky Taylor
2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
2017: #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller
2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
2018: #63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
2018: Tommy Milner, Corvette Racing
2018: #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
2019: #63 Corvette Racing, Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller
2019: #64 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
Following the news that Corvette will skip the 88th running of Le Mans 24 Hours, we revisited our photo archive to find the best images from the American brand's 20-year history in the French endurance classic.
Corvette's exit follows Porsche's decision to withdraw its two CORE autosport-run IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries from the event.
The two announcements leave just seven cars in the GTE Pro field, with two factory cars each from Ferrari, Porsche (Manthey-run WEC squad) and Aston Martin joined by Risi Competizione's Ferrari.
Corvette Racing's eight 24 Hours of Le Mans triumphs
|Win
|Year
|Drivers
|Corvette
|1.
|2001
|Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Scott Pruett
|C5-R
|2.
|2002
|Ron Fellows, Johnny O'Connell, Oliver Gavin
|C5-R
|3.
|2004
|Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen
|C5-R
|4.
|2005
|Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen
|C6.R
|5.
|2006
|Olivier Beretta, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen
|C6.R
|6.
|2009
|Jan Magnussen, Johnny O'Connell, Antonio Garcia
|C6.R
|7.
|2011
|Olivier Beretta, Tommy Milner, Antonio Garcia
|C6.R
|8.
|2015
|Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Jordan Taylor
|C7.R
