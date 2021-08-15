Gallery: Le Mans 24 Hours test day in pictures

Tickets Subscribe
Glickenhaus topped the official test day ahead of next week's Le Mans 24 Hours, with Olivier Pla outpacing both Toyotas in the #708-Pipo Hypercar. Here's a selection of images from the test.

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert
1/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am, Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Tom Gamble, after the crash
2/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#49 High Class Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Jan Magnussen
3/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#49 High Class Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Kevin Magnussen
4/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Sophia Florsch, Richard Mille Racing
5/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla
6/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#18 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am of Andrew Haryanto, Alessio Picariello, Marco Seefried
7/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sarah Bovy, Iron Lynx
8/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

A view of the Le Mans circuit
9/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Romain Dumas
10/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, Michael Christensen
11/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

A view of the Le Mans circuit
12/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki, detail
13/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin
14/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro, Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg
15/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Richard Westbrook, #709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar
16/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro, Tommy Milner, Nicholas Tandy, Alexander Sims
17/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere
18/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

A view of the Le Mans circuit
19/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am, Egidio Perfetti, Matteo Cairoli, Riccardo Pera
20/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
21/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi
22/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki
23/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Davide Rigon
24/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Loic Duval, Realteam Racing
25/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#21 Dragonspeed USA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley, Juan Pablo Montoya
26/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla
27/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#71 Inception Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Am of Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Ben Barnicoat
28/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Davide Rigon
29/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar, Nicolas Lapierre
30/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla
31/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, detail
32/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#84 Association Srt41 Oreca 07 - Gibson Innovative Car, Takuma Aoki
33/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#28 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist
34/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#20 High Class Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Dennis Andersen, Ricky Taylor, Marco Sorensen
35/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson Hypercar of André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere
36/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Am of Claudio Schiavoni, Paolo Ruberti, Raffaele Giammaria
37/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#18 Absolute Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am of Andrew Haryanto, Alessio Picariello, Marco Seefried
38/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Earl Bamber, Weathertech Racing
39/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am of Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Tom Gamble
40/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, René Binder, Guillermo Rojas, Tristan Gommendy
41/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla
42/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
43/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE Am of Ben Keating, Dylan Pereira, Felipe Fraga
44/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#49 High Class Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Anders Fjordbach, Jan Magnussen, Kevin Magnussen
45/50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#55 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Am, Duncan Cameron, David Perel, Matthew Griffin
46/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, René Binder, Guillermo Rojas, Tristan Gommendy
47/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#21 Dragonspeed USA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley, Juan Pablo Montoya
48/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Cooper MacNeil, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor
49/50

Photo by: Marc Fleury

#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Am, Christian Ried, Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell
50/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

