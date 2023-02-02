Subscribe
Previous / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Le Mans / Garage 56 Daytona testing News

NASCAR Garage 56 reveals Le Mans headlights setup in Daytona

NASCAR's Garage 56 revealed its headlights setup during Daytona testing this week, where ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button got behind the wheel of its Chevrolet for the first time.

Charles Bradley
By:
NASCAR Garage 56 reveals Le Mans headlights setup in Daytona
Listen to this article

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 shared the track with the 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which will race in IMSA competition next season, and used its evening running to test out its new headlights.

As well as having lights in the usual position, which are stickers on regular NASCAR machinery, a lower second bank of light pods are nestled into its front fender just above the splitter. Ahead of the test, project manager Chad Knaus said it was the “first time they put headlights in a NASCAR car since however many years ago”.

Garage56 Testing

Garage56 Testing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

The test car’s lap times are reported to compare to those at the top of the GTD class from last weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener.

“It’s a bit of a moving target,” said Knaus of where he’d like the pace of the car to fit within the competitive order at Le Mans. “We’re not too versed in the BoP side of life, so we don’t have a movement on that, we’re about getting ultimate performance out of the car, so that’s really going to end [in the overall competitive order] with where the BoP ends up.

“If we can get ourselves where we’re just a pinch below the GTE car, and y’know, a little faster than what a GT3 car would be, that’s where we wanna be. If we can get there, great. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

 

After his first 20-lap session in the car, Button told NASCAR.com: “For me, it’s getting used to the position in the car. Obviously, there is body roll, it feels like it oversteers, but it’s not oversteering; it’s actually just the car itself taking a set.

“So the car runs like in the Cup Series, it runs very low at the rear, so on the banking it’s like sitting on the ground. So it’s a lot to learn, but it’s a race car. And I can work with a race car.”

The collaborative team of Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR, Chevrolet and Goodyear will now analyze the data and feedback from Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller ahead of its next test at Sebring at the end of the month, where it will attempt a straight 18-24-hour endurance run.

“We’re still trying to work on the setup a little bit, but this test mainly was about getting miles, getting the group together the first time, work on driver change practice, tire testing and stuff like that,” said Rockenfeller in Daytona. “I think it’s another milestone in a way, but then we definitely still need a bit of testing after this.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Ferrari set new sales record and hit biggest profits in 2022

Ferrari set new sales record and hit biggest profits in 2022

Automotive

Record sales and profits for Ferrari Ferrari set new sales record and hit biggest profits in 2022

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA

Porsche’s D24 giant-killing relived 20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500 IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2 Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

IndyCar

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1 Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Steve Soper's sportcar exploits The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How FE drivers influenced Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The rise and fall of GTE Pro When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Marcus Simmons

How Prema is readying for its future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.