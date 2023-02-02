Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Listen to this article

Last December, the Andretti Autosport-Honda IndyCar driver was confirmed as part of Lamborghini’s roster of drivers destined to help develop the marque’s LMDh prototype and then race it in 2024. As part of that deal, Grosjean is racing a Lamborghini Huracan GTD Pro car run by the works Iron Lynx team at IMSA endurance events this year.

In his debut for the team at last week’s Rolex 24 Hours, he joined Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper and the quartet came home a solid fourth in class – a particularly impressive effort given that IMSA’s Balance of Performance at Daytona seemed to favor the Mercedes AMG GT3s and Aston Martin Vantages.

“The Lamborghini is a lot of fun,” smiled Grosjean. “I've enjoyed my time with my teammates in Daytona. The BoP wasn't in our favor, so we knew it was going to be tough. But I think we did a very good job at what we did, finishing fourth and on the lead lap, being so far off the pace. So that was awesome.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“Endurance is something I wanted to do for a long time. I think the most beautiful thing about the IndyCar championship and IMSA endurance races is that they don't clash, so we get the chance to do both. I get the chance to be very selfish and drive IndyCar and just look after myself, and I got the chance to share an experience like the 24 hours with teammates and team.

“This year I've done Daytona, I'm going to do Sebring and probably Petit LeMans; next year the program [with the LMDh prototype] includes those races plus Le Mans 24. So I'll keep my fingers crossed that we get the weekend off from IndyCar.

“I think it would make a lot of sense. There was how many of us, 10 IndyCar drivers in Daytona? I think for both series it's amazing. If we can get Le Mans, it's also amazing because it's just cool.

“I remember Mario [Andretti] flying across the Atlantic doing Monaco [Grand Prix] and the Indy 500… and those guys, they were racing everywhere – Formula 3, Formula 2, Formula 1.

“So yeah, looking forward to the project. There's going to be a lot of development coming on. By the time we finish the IndyCar season, the LMDh will be here in the States. And that's when I'm going to spend a lot of time on it.”

Asked if IndyCar will remain his priority, and that IMSA/WEC enduros with Lamborghini will be fitted in the possible, Grosjean replied in the affirmative.

Regarding his IndyCar prospects in the year ahead, the former Formula 1 star said he was “excited” about Andretti Autosport’s prospects in the season ahead, describing new arrival Kyle Kirkwood as “a very fast driver,” and adding that “We know what Colton is capable of.”

Regarding his own prospects, Grosjean sounded optimistic that he and the team have turned things around, after a disappointing second year in the IndyCar series, in which he scored a single podium and finished 13th in the championship.

“I think we looked at everything… It wasn't one thing, it was a few things together that we could do better, so we've tried to tidy everything up. The team has done some great work. I've been doing my own work, too, on my side.

“I think also for Olivier [Boisson, race engineer] and myself it will be easier in Year 2 at the team. Olivier has had the whole winter break to do his stuff, whereas last year we came in and was like almost ready to go. Yeah, I'm excited about that.

“But what I'm excited about the most is that I am genuinely looking forward to jumping back in an IndyCar, and that's a feeling I like having, because that means…well, I love my job a lot and I want to go racing.”