Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed
Ex-Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez has joined the Glickenhaus Hypercar squad for the Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship next month.
The Mexican, who made 59 grand prix starts for Sauber and Haas in F1, has been brought into the Glickenhaus Racing line-up together with Nathanael Berthon to drive its additional Le Mans Hypercar entered for the French enduro on 10/11 June.
They were confirmed on Friday alongside Franck Mailleux in the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 with the publication of the full entry list which features completed driver line-ups for all 62 cars racing the 100th anniversary edition of the event.
Gutierrez, who remains an ambassador for the Mercedes F1 squad, made a first move into sportscars last year with a full WEC campaign with the Inter Europol Competition squad in LMP2 and contested this year's IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener in LMP2 with Algarve Pro Racing.
Berthon, meanwhile, has extensive experience in the prototype ranks, including making two of his seven Le Mans starts in LMP1 with Rebellion Racing.
Luca Ciancetti, technical director of the Podium Advanced Technologies organisation that runs the Glickenhaus team, told Motorsport.com: “We were looking for quick and experienced guys and those are the kind of driver we’ve ended up with."
He explained that Berthon has been picked on the recommendation of Glickenhaus regular Romain Dumas, with whom he drove at Rebellion.
“That left us with one seat to fill and Esteban fitted our expectations,” added Ciancetti.
Glickenhaus had been in talks with DTM champion and Mercedes factory driver Maximilian Gotz about filling one of the vacancies, but that deal fell over last month.
Had the German raced for Glickenhaus, it was planned for him to join Dumas and Olivier Pla in the team’s full-season entry, #708, with Ryan Briscoe moving over to #709 to drive alongside Mailleux.
#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Frenchman Mailleux raced the team’s regular car at Spa last weekend in place of Briscoe in order reacquaint himself with the Glickenhaus LMH ahead of Le Mans.
Briscoe will be back at the wheel of #708 for the 24 Hours.
Teams had until midday on Tuesday to nominate their full driver line-ups for Le Mans.
The publication of the full list follows the announcement of number of line-ups this week, including Jan Magnussen joining the Inter Europol team for what will be his 24th Le Mans campaign.
The majority of TBAs to be filled were in the 21-strong GTE Am class.
Former Champ Car driver Jan Heylen has been named in the #16 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR alongside Ryan Hardwick with whom he finished second in the IMSA SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class last year and Zach Robichon.
The trio are contesting this year’s IMSA enduros in GTD with the Wright Motorsports Porsche team.
Two-time Le Mans class winner Harry Tincknell remains in the #88 Proton entry he has raced in the opening three rounds of the WEC, now sharing with Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy rather than Hardwick and Robichon.
Estonian Martin Rump has been confirmed in the #911 Proton Porsche alongside factory driver Richard Lietz and Hollywood star Michael Fassbender with whom he is contesting this year's European Le Mans Series.
Fassbender will be partnered by Rump and Lietz for his second attempt at Le Mans
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Le Mans stalwart JMW Motorsport’s Ferrari 488 GTE Evo will be raced by Giacomo Petrobelli and Louis Prette together with the already-announced Thomas Neubauer.
The Kessel Racing team’s #74 Ferrari will be driven by Kei Cozzolino, Yorikatsu Tsujiko and Naoki Yokomizo.
Walkenhorst Motorsport has named Andrew Haryanto and Jeff Segal in its solo Ferrari entry alongside Chandler Hull.
Frenchman Julien Piguet has come into the AF Corse’s #21 entry alongside Ulysse de Pauw and Simon Mann.
Eight cars remain on the original 10-strong reserve list.
Track action on the full 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans begins with the Test Day on Sunday 4 June, with practice and qualifying for the race beginning on Wednesday 7 June.
The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign
Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals
Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver
Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver
DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive
DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive
Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas
Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas
Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed
Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed
Latest news
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.