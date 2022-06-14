Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How dominant Toyotas put on a show to win Le Mans 2022 Next / Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Hartley: Third Le Mans win just as sweet as first with Porsche

Toyota driver Brendon Hartley has labelled his third Le Mans 24 Hours victory last weekend as just as special as his first back in 2017.

Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

Hartley admitted that the emotions hit him in the car he shared with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa as he took the chequered flag because of the intensity of the battle with the sister Toyota over the course of the blue riband round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“This one feels as good as the first,” said Hartley, who took his first Le Mans win with Porsche in 2017 and then followed it up with a second in 2020 with Toyota after returning to the WEC from a 25-race stint in Formula 1.

“I was really overwhelmed with emotions when I crossed the line; the emotions really came out today.

“It was an amazing race because we were pushing each other so hard. We were giving it everything: there was nothing left on the table because it was so evenly matched.”

The return of a full crowd to Le Mans after one year without spectators and one with limited fans was also important, Hartley revealed.

“The second one [in 2020] was a strange feeling without the crowd,” he said.

Hartley admitted to shedding tears in the car when he crossed the finishing line.

“My wife and daughter, who is six months’ old, are here and my engineer radioed in and said he’d just seen them: I lost it even more and had even more tears,” he explained.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Hartley paid tribute to Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez in the sister Toyota GR010 Hybrid, who lost time in the 16th hour with a minor technical problem.

“I do spare a thought for them having that little technical issue,” he said. “Up until that moment it was an amazing race.

“We have a good relationship between the cars, so massive respect.”

Hartley suggested that Hirakawa, who has replaced Kazuki Nakajima in the #8 Toyota for this year’s WEC campaign, will go on to become a multiple Le Mans winner.

“I’m so happy for him; we already love him, he’s really part of the team and has got a great sense of humour,” said Hartley, who claimed pole position in the #8 Toyota.

“He works very hard, he’s a proper driver and I’m sure this is going to be the first of many.”

Read Also:

The two Toyota led every lap of the 90th running of Le Mans, with the cars swapping positions 20 times over the course of the first two thirds of the race.

The battle was only settled in favour of Hartley, Buemi and Hirakawa when race leader Lopez had to stop on track and reboot the electronic systems of his Toyota shortly before 08:00 on Sunday morning.

The Argentinian driver had to repeat the procedure two times after making it back to the pits, the delay dropping the #7 Toyota nearly three minutes behind the eventual winners.

The final margin of victory in favour of Hartley and his teammates was just over two minutes.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How dominant Toyotas put on a show to win Le Mans 2022
Previous article

How dominant Toyotas put on a show to win Le Mans 2022
Next article

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche Paul Ricard
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche

Penske disappointed to miss podium on Le Mans 24 Hours return 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Penske disappointed to miss podium on Le Mans 24 Hours return

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Brendon Hartley More from
Brendon Hartley
Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with
WEC

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Penske disappointed to miss podium on Le Mans 24 Hours return
Le Mans Le Mans

Penske disappointed to miss podium on Le Mans 24 Hours return

Ogier may miss remainder of WEC season after Le Mans debut
WEC WEC

Ogier may miss remainder of WEC season after Le Mans debut

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win
Le Mans Le Mans

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win

Hartley: Third Le Mans win just as sweet as first with Porsche
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Hartley: Third Le Mans win just as sweet as first with Porsche

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.