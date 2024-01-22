Subscribe
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
News

Honda: Le Mans entry not the 'priority' amid F1 2026 preparations

Honda says entering the Le Mans 24 Hours as a factory is not a priority for the marque, as it ramps up preparations for its 2026 Formula 1 engine programme.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Co-author Kan Namekawa
Updated
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Marcus Ericsson

At the end of last year, the Japanese manufacturer brought the Honda Performance Development (HPD) arm under its global motorsport portfolio, renaming the division as Honda Racing Corporation US.

This opened up the possibility of Honda taking its Acura ARX-06 across the Atlantic and competing at Le Mans, a race in which it has had no presence since 2012.

Acura is the only GTP marque in the IMSA SportsCar Championship that doesn’t simultaneously compete in the World Endurance Championship, with BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini and Porsche all running concurrent programmes in both series with their respective LMDh contenders.

Acura's IMSA team Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti has long expressed a desire to compete in the French endurance classic, while the erstwhile HPD arm has also shown interest in proving the capabilities of its ARX-06 outside of North America.

But such a programme requires the blessing of the wider HRC operation and the Honda board, something that hadn’t been forthcoming despite Acura winning last year’s Daytona 24 Hours at its first attempt with an LMDh car.

#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

While Honda is still not ruling out running the ARX-06 under its own brand at Le Mans in the future, it says any such plan is on the back burner as it increases the scope of HRC US.

Already occupied with two major programmes in the form of IndyCar and IMSA, the North American arm of Honda’s motorsport division will now also contribute to the development of F1 engines that will power the Aston Martin team in 2026. 

Until the F1 programme is at a stage where they can afford to shift focus to other projects, work will not begin on a potential assault on WEC or its flagship Le Mans race.

Speaking with Motorsport.com Japan at the Tokyo Auto Salon, HRC President Koji Watanabe said there are "no plans at this time" to contest the 24-hour enduro.

He added: "I'm not saying it won't happen forever, but it's a matter of priorities.

“First of all, we will continue to run IndyCar with the limited manpower we have. In the US, IMSA is in high demand, and our priority is to win there.

“The F1 business will be added to that, and since a few members of the US team will be involved in the F1 project, we will not consider [a Le Mans entry] until things have settled down there.”

Acura will again be represented by two cars in IMSA’s GTP division this year, with WRTAndretti taking over the running on the second entry that was previously operated by Meyer Shank Racing.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
How Audi's Dakar win shows its F1 ambitions shouldn't be underestimated

How Audi's Dakar win shows its F1 ambitions shouldn't be underestimated

Dakar
Dakar

How Audi's Dakar win shows its F1 ambitions shouldn't be underestimated How Audi's Dakar win shows its F1 ambitions shouldn't be underestimated

Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

Dakar
Dakar

Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph Audi hails "incredible for his age" Sainz after latest Dakar triumph

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024 Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1 The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe