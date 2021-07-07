Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

HubAuto Porsche squad reveals Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

By:
, News Editor

The HubAuto Racing Porsche squad has revealed its driver line-up for next month's Le Mans 24 Hours.

HubAuto Porsche squad reveals Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

Dries Vanthoor, Maxime Martin and Alvaro Parente will share driving duties aboard the #72 Porsche 911 RSR-19, which is one of two non-factory cars entered in the eight-strong GTE Pro class for the French endurance classic.

It means Martin will attempt to defend the GTE Pro victory he took last year for Aston Martin's factory squad alongside Alex Lynn and Harry Tincknell.

Martin and Parente effectively replace Heikki Kovalainen and Nick Cassidy on HubAuto's roster, with Kovalainen and Cassidy having erroneously been named alongside Vanthoor on a version of the Le Mans entry list last month.

HubAuto team boss Morris Chen said: “We are greatly anticipating blending the skills of Maxime, Alvaro and Dries with HubAuto Racing’s technical ability. All three drivers are accomplished 24 Hours of Le Mans drivers and extremely talented.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for HubAuto Racing to have them join us, for what we believe is a superb line-up for this prestigious event.”

Martin remains on Aston Martin's books as a factory driver following the end of the British marque's factory GTE Pro involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship, but will also be driving a Porsche in the Spa 24 Hours later this month with the KCMG team.

“When the team contacted me about the drive I was immediately interested and knew it would be a great opportunity," said the Belgian.

"This year will be my seventh year competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I am happy to have the chance to defend my victory from last year and will do everything to win it again."

Parente and Vanthoor will both be making their first Le Mans outings since 2017. That year, Vanthoor was part of the GTE Am class-winning JMW Motorsport Ferrari crew, while Parente contested the race in the same category driving a Ferrari for Clearwater Racing.

This year, Vanthoor will be going up against elder brother Laurens, who last month was confirmed as part of Porsche customer outfit WeatherTech Racing's driver line-up with Cooper MacNeil and Earl Bamber.

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
