Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Breaking news

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans

By:
, News Editor

HubAuto Racing has moved up to the GTE Pro category for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, having initially planned to campaign a Porsche in the GTE Am ranks.

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans

The Taiwanese team, which contested the French endurance classic last year with Ferrari machinery (pictured above), was slated to make its second Le Mans appearance in August with a Porsche 911 RSR-19 in the GTE Am ranks.

But now it has opted to move up to the GTE Pro ranks, where it joins the two-car factory Porsche team as well as another privately-entered Porsche in the form of WeatherTech Racing, boosting the number of cars entered in the class to eight.

Australian racer Liam Talbot was the only driver confirmed for the team, but HubAuto's release made no mention of him, only stating it would reveal its full line-up in the coming weeks.

Read Also:

“There are a number of reasons why we wanted to make the move," said HubAuto team owner Morris Chen. "We have been in several discussions with our key partners, and we will be receiving significant support and sponsorships due to the switch to the LMGTE Pro category.

"The change to LMGTE Pro is an important move for the strategic direction of our team and confirms that our sponsors have a great deal of confidence in our team’s future.

"This is the latest achievement for the growth of HubAuto Racing and we are grateful to [race organiser] the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) for enabling this change.”

Chen himself shared HubAuto's Ferrari 488 GTE with Tom Blomqvist and Marcos Gomes last year, but the trio failed to finish due to engine trouble.

Gomes returned to the team for the 2020/21 Asian Le Mans campaign, finishing seventh in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Raffaele Marciello and Talbot.

HubAuto has represented Ferrari in the last two seasons of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, running high-profile drivers such as Nick Cassidy, Heikki Kovalainen and Kamui Kobayashi.

#27 Hub Auto Ferrari 488 GT3: Kamui Kobayashi, Marcos Gomes, Tom Blomqvist

#27 Hub Auto Ferrari 488 GT3: Kamui Kobayashi, Marcos Gomes, Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: Erik Junius

shares
comments
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

11h
3
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

14h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

5
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Latest news
HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans
LM24

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans

34m
Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Apr 8, 2021
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Apr 7, 2021
Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
LM24

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

Apr 6, 2021
Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition
LM24

Lotterer sees Le Mans comeback as ‘long-term’ ambition

Mar 29, 2021
Latest videos
1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return
Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return

Okayama loses Super Formula date on revised calendar
Super Formula / Breaking news

Okayama loses Super Formula date on revised calendar

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Josh Berry scores first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

IndyCar still evaluating flyaway international races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar still evaluating flyaway international races

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013
General General / Commentary

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013

Mercedes wheel design gets FIA all-clear after Ferrari probe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes wheel design gets FIA all-clear after Ferrari probe

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style

Latest news

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

HubAuto Porsche team joins GTE Pro class for Le Mans

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans outlines 2021 schedule, return of test day

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.