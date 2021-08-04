Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans / Road to Le Mans News

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

By:

Le Mans Hypercars are set to run at regular World Endurance Championship levels of power at the Le Mans 24 Hours later this month.

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

The Balance of Performance table for the Hypercar class for the Le Mans test day, which takes place on the Sunday ahead of the race on August 21/22, gives the Toyota and Glickenhaus LMHs the same power as at the past two rounds of the WEC.

The Toyota GR010 HYBRID will have a peak power of 515kW and the Glickenhaus 007 LMH 520kW as at Monza last month and the Algarve circuit near Portimao in June.

The LMH rules lay down maximum power levels for the class of 520kW for regular WEC races and 500kW for Le Mans.

There has been no explanation of the move, but it is understood to reflect the efforts of the rule makers, the FIA and WEC promoter and Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, to maintain a separation between the Hypercar and LMP2 classes.

The proximity on lap time of the P2 cars to the LMH machinery and the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 has been a major topic of discussion over the opening three rounds of the 2021 WEC.

Both Toyota and Glickenhaus have argued that the measures to slow the P2s, which include an increase in minimum weight and a reduction in engine power, have not gone far enough.

The P2s running in the WEC have also been forced to use Le Mans-spec bodywork with reduced levels of downforce in all other rounds of the series.

The only change in the Hypercar class BoP table for the pre-test at Le Mans on August 15 concerns the Alpine-Gibson A480 run by the French Signatech team.

The maximum energy it can use over a stint has been reduced from 918 megajoules to 844MJ. The reasoning for this move is unclear.

Alpine's ORECA design, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, has been unable to match the stint lengths of the LMH cars in the opening rounds of this year's WEC.

This is because the car was developed out of ORECA's 07 LMP2 and has only a 75-litre tank as a result, which means it cannot accommodate its full allocation of fuel

Toyota's GR010 is listed as having a 90-litre tank in the Japanese manufacturer's press material.

shares
comments

Related video

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

2
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice

7 h
3
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

4
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

5
Stock car

Wisconsin International Raceway results

Latest news
Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
LM24

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

1 h
Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
Video Inside
LM24

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Aug 2, 2021
Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Video Inside
LM24

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Jul 29, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Jul 24, 2021
Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies
LM24

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies

Jul 22, 2021
Latest videos
Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours 00:37
Le Mans
Aug 2, 2021

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans: Kovalainen's plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash 00:49
Le Mans
Jul 29, 2021

Le Mans: Kovalainen's plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups 00:50
Le Mans
Jul 22, 2021

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups

Le Mans: Thiim added to Aston Martin Line-Up 00:34
Le Mans
Jul 13, 2021

Le Mans: Thiim added to Aston Martin Line-Up

Le Mans: High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 Assault 00:49
Le Mans
Jul 13, 2021

Le Mans: High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 Assault

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WRT: No disappointment despite dramatic Spa 24 miss 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

WRT: No disappointment despite dramatic Spa 24 miss

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Ferrari credits Pier Guidi's "history making" drive for Spa win

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Monza Prime
WEC

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Wisconsin International Raceway results
Stock car Stock car

Wisconsin International Raceway results

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Skoal Racing at Atlanta, the end of the trail...
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Skoal Racing at Atlanta, the end of the trail...

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021

Latest news

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
Le Mans Le Mans

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.