Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

By:
, News editor

Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut at this year’s edition of the twice around the clock sportscar racing classic next month. 

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

Ilott will pilot of one of three GTE Am class entries fielded by the Iron Lynx Ferrari squad, which the Briton has been driving for in the GT World Challenge Europe this season.

Ilott will pilot the #80 Ferrari 488 GTE alongside GT regular Matteo Cressoni and last year’s Michelin Le Mans Cup GT3 winner Rino Mastronardi.

Iron Lynx will also field its all-female 'Iron Dames' entry for Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, while Claudio Schiavoni, Paolo Ruberti and Raffaele Giammaria will drive the #60 car.

Read Also:

Having already experienced GT races with Iron Lynx at Monza and Paul Ricard this season, competing at Le Mans on August 21-22 was an opportunity Ilott couldn’t refuse. 

“It is a real honour to be chosen to drive for Iron Lynx and Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – and an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down,” said Ilott, who has contested two F1 free practice sessions for Alfa Romeo this season as part of his test driver role for the team.

“There’s a great tradition of British drivers doing well there, and I will be aiming to make my own contribution to Le Mans history.”

#85 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy

#85 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini, who raced at Le Mans for the team last year and finished second in class in 2006, will step away from driving at this year’s race. 

However, he believes Ilott will prove to be valuable addition to his Le Mans driver line-up.

“Callum is a great addition to our driver strength,” said Piccini. “We have been incredibly impressed with his versatility in making the switch to GT racing with us and are looking forward to working hard together in the coming weeks as we prepare for Le Mans. 

“Equally, we have enjoyed watching Sarah’s progress with us in Italian GT Endurance, Michelin Le Mans Cup and FIA World Endurance Championship, so she deserves her opportunity on a bigger stage.

“I will naturally miss not driving in the race this year but will be able to concentrate totally on our team. 

“Running Callum at Le Mans further strengthens our relationship with Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy, and since Iron Lynx joined forces with Prema just a few weeks ago, there is a world of opportunities available across all disciplines of racing.” 

Ilott will join the Iron Lynx squad for the Spa 24 Hours from July 29-August 1 before switching his focus to the Le Mans 24 Hours. 

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Previous article

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

20 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

1 h
4
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

12 h
5
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

21 h
Latest news
Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
LM24

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

57m
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jul 14, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime
WEC

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Jul 13, 2021
High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault
Video Inside
LM24

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

Jul 13, 2021
Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up
Video Inside
LM24

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

Jul 13, 2021
Latest videos
Le Mans: United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd 00:39
Le Mans
Jul 8, 2021

Le Mans: United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Le Mans: Manuel Maldonado to debut at Le Mans with United Autosports 00:31
Le Mans
Jun 16, 2021

Le Mans: Manuel Maldonado to debut at Le Mans with United Autosports

WEC: Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators 00:45
Le Mans
Jun 11, 2021

WEC: Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 spectators

Le Mans: Ricky Taylor as Oreca LMP2 reserve driver 00:38
Le Mans
Jun 2, 2021

Le Mans: Ricky Taylor as Oreca LMP2 reserve driver

Magnussens to race at Le Mans 00:33
Le Mans
Apr 23, 2021

Magnussens to race at Le Mans

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win Rally Estonia
WRC

Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

Neuville handed suspended event ban, fine for WRC Estonia speeding Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville handed suspended event ban, fine for WRC Estonia speeding

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Callum Ilott More from
Callum Ilott
Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo F1 reserve
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo F1 reserve

Trending Today

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

Verstappen slams Hamilton for "disrespectful" F1 win celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen slams Hamilton for "disrespectful" F1 win celebrations

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020

Latest news

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive
Le Mans Le Mans

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime
WEC WEC

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 assault

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.