Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership Next / Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
Le Mans / Le Mans 2023 News

Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup

Jenson Button has been revealed as part of the driver lineup for the Garage 56 entry that brings NASCAR back to the Le Mans 24 Hours for its centenary race in June.

Charles Bradley
By:
Jenson Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans 24 driver lineup
Listen to this article

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will join seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

“It’s really special to be here," said Button. "I've always thought of myself as a racing driver and I looked for new challenges since my F1 career. To go to Le Mans, I’m very excited to work with an all-star team.

“[The deal came about] through Jimmie a long time ago, I was asking him what he was up to in 2023 because this guy can’t sit still. He was running through a few things he's hoping to do, and he said, I'm hoping to bring NASCAR to Le Mans. I was like, sorry, what?

“Then Rocky invited me to a test at Sebring, and it all started from there. I watched and listened to all the information, and all the steps forward they were making. Looking forward to driving the car on Tuesday.”

Johnson added: “When Rick [Hendrick] called I couldn’t resist the opportunity. It’s been a big dream of mine to experience Le Mans with this great group of drivers and this team, it’s really special.

“The design and intent is to take NASCAR to Le Mans, everyone in France is going to enjoy hearing this car roaring down the straightaways.

“It’s a huge honour to represent NASCAR and I have a huge history with the people involved. The car is different from the typically NASCAR vehicle, so it’s somewhere between a hybrid of a NASCAR and a prototype."

Rockenfeller said: "It's an incredible group of partners on this project. To be involved from day one is just a great honor, a lot of fun, and I can't wait now to share the car with these two especially-young teammates."

Hendrick Motorsports, Garage 56, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Hendrick Motorsports, Garage 56, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Garage 56 is the entry that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sets aside for the “technology of tomorrow and beyond” of innovative machinery.

The entry – a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car – is a collaboration of NASCAR, HMS, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear.

The project was first announced in March with the debut at the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours an homage to NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who first took stock cars to the French endurance classic almost half a century ago.

The initial test car used in August at Road Atlanta, which was built by IMSA team Action Express Racing, has been replaced by the Hendrick car that has been running since November, featuring revised chassis, engine, suspension and bodywork.

All three drivers will test the car at the Daytona road course on Tuesday. Jeff Gordon, who was expected to be part of the program, is said to have been "really good" with the decision for him not to be involved, according to Hendrick Motorsports' Jeff Andrews.

Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans , Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button

Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans , Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button

Photo by: Bob Meyer

shares
comments

Related video

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Previous article

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Next article

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Porsche: Rolex 24 will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

A blank dashboard caused Stoffel Vandoorne's 24-second Diriyah E-Prix penalty, as an electronics glitch on his DS Penske Formula E car meant he couldn't arm attack mode.

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Porsche Penske Motorsport moved to the front of Rolex 24 at Daytona in the 15th hour after the erstwhile-leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura suffered an oil leak.

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Ferrari has undergone a winter of upheaval ever since it was announced that boss Mattia Binotto was stepping away from the Formula 1 squad.

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Video Inside
Kart Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Grand opening of the WSK season for the first round of the WSK Champions Cup from 25 to 29 January at South Garda Karting.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Prime

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Steve Soper is so famous for his forays in touring cars that his sportscar achievements are often overlooked. But as the versatile Briton explained for a special feature commemorating 50 years of BMW's Motorsport division earlier this year, he preferred the cars.

Le Mans
Dec 10, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.