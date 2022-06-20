Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Toyota’s Kamui Kobayashi believes Le Mans 24 Hours organisers gave Alpine a last-minute Balance of Performance change because it did not want a grandfathered LMP1 car winning the race.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win
Listen to this article

Alpine’s Oreca-built A480 is the last LMP1 design still racing in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship against new-generation Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus and from next month’s Monza round, Peugeot.

Technical issues early in the race meant the car shared by Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere finished fifth and last among the five Hypercar entries at Le Mans, but it was clear from the outset the team lacked the performance to compete in any case.

Read Also:

This followed a series of BoP changes decided on by the series’ rulemakers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in the run up to the La Sarthe classic.

Alpine was originally handed two power increases, one either side of the Le Mans test day, bringing the Gibson-powered A480 up to 427kW (573bhp). But after a massive jump in laptime in Thursday qualifying, the team was pegged back to 417kW (559bhp).

Kobayashi, who now holds a dual driver/team principal role at Toyota, told Japanese media pre-race that he was sure Alpine had been sandbagging prior to its power reduction.

“According to our simulations, they were only supposed to be about one second faster [with the second power increase], but they were 2.6 seconds faster,” said the ex-Formula 1 driver. “They were playing us for fools.”

 

Speaking last weekend in a specially organised press conference at the Sugo Super Formula round alongside Toyota squadmate Ryo Hirakawa, Kobayashi was asked for his opinion on the Alpine saga after the French marque’s struggles.

“I think the ACO always tries to make it fair,” said Kobayashi, who was part of the second-placed #7 Toyota crew. “But the Alpine is based on the old LMP1 category, and while they wouldn’t admit it, I think they realised it wouldn’t be a good thing if that car won Le Mans.

“I think that was why they gave the Alpine a bigger BoP reduction than was necessary.

“Even without that change, the Toyotas were in a good position to fight. But if the Alpine is faster than the Glickenhaus, it’s harsh on those manufacturers who have come with a new car.

“It’s not about Toyota and Alpine, it’s about the manufacturers who are entering Hypercar, and if they develop a hypercar [LMH] and the ‘grandfathered’ car is faster, it’s not the right place to be.

“I think that’s why they decided on the BoP, and I think they made the right choice.”

Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 car will not be eligible to race in the WEC next year, with the French marque poised to step down to the LMP2 class before it introduces a new LMDh contender in time for the 2024 season.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race
Previous article

Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo Sugo
Super Formula

Miyata: Timed race, slow stop cost me second at Sugo

Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues Sugo
Super Formula

Nojiri feels ‘jinxed’ as losing streak from pole continues

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Kamui Kobayashi More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Tsuboi accepts blame for Kobayashi's high-speed crash Autopolis
Video Inside
Super Formula

Tsuboi accepts blame for Kobayashi's high-speed crash

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround Suzuka
Super Formula

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Signatech More from
Signatech
Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Alpine gets power increase in revised Le Mans BoP 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine gets power increase in revised Le Mans BoP

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota
Le Mans

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota

Latest news

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win
Le Mans Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day moved permanently to one week before race

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
Le Mans Le Mans

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.