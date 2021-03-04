Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the 89th edition of the French classic is now slated for the weekend of August 21-22.

It follows last year's race being moved to September, which marked the first time it hadn't taken place in June since 1968.

ACO President Pierre Fillon said the choice had been taken to maximise the chances of fans being allowed to attend, after the 2020 race was held behind closed doors.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one," said Fillon. "Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable.

"We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening and to give competitors a clear view of the whole season.

"We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place. This year’s race promises to be another thriller as the new Hypercar class makes its debut.”

