Toyota had seemed set to return to the top of the Le Mans timesheets for the first time since opening practice on Wednesday with Kamui Kobayashi heading the majority of the session.

However, a late 3m26.579s from Antonio Fuoco in the #50 499P LMH smashed Kobayashi's best by almost a second.

And, with eight minutes to go, Alessandro Pier Guidi set a 3m27.013s lap to go second, despite the #51 Ferrari having spent the first half of the three-hour session in the pits.

The Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs were denied the chance to respond as a late full-course yellow, when Manuel Maldonado went off, hampered any further late improvements.

Instead, Kobayashi had to settle for third in the #7 Toyota.

Mathieu Jaminet in the #75 Porsche 963 LMDh was the initial pacesetter on a 3m28.454s but was soon usurped by the two Toyotas.

Kobayashi claimed top spot with a 3m27.822s in the #7 car, before Sebastien Buemi went second in the sister #8 machine on 3m27.879s.

However, Kobayashi then improved to a 3m27.580s that looked set to be the benchmark for the remainder of third practice until the late Ferrari efforts.

Brendon Hartley improved the #8's best to a 3m27.866s to finish up almost three tenths adrift.

Next up was the #38 Jota-run Porsche with Antonio Felix da Costa setting a 3m27.927s very early on, which remained good enough for fifth.

Another of the later improvers was the fastest of the factory Porsches, Felipe Nasr setting a 3m28.135s to end up sixth in the #75.

#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy Photo by: Marc Fleury

Seventh was the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh, with Jack Aitken rising up the leaderboard in the final half hour.

Behind the other two factory Porsches was the best of the Peugeot 9X8 LMHs, Mikkel Jensen's 3m29.096s 2.5s adrift of the Ferraris to complete the top 10.

Further back were the two Cadillac Racing entries and the second Peugeot, while the best Glickenhaus was 13th.

Regular LMP2 pacesetter Jota was back to the top of the LMP2 timesheets, Pietro Fittipaldi's second lap of the session, a 3m34.071s, good enough to lead throughout in the #28 ORECA-Gibson 07.

Mathias Beche also held second since the early laps for Nielsen, although his best was some three seconds slower than what Fittipaldi managed, while the #34 Inter Europol ORECA wound up third.

Several of the other LMP2 entries were in strife with Ferdinand Habsburg spinning into the barriers exiting Indianapolis in the opening moments of the session in the #31 WRT machine.

Maldonado also went into the gravel in the #65 Panis Racing entry at the same corner - the first of two offs for the Venezuelan - while Rodrigo Sales had a spin in the #14 Nielsen car at Mulsanne after taking over from Beche.

Ben Barker and Matteo Cressoni spent the opening chunk of the session trading the GTE Am class lead.

After this flurry of improvements, Barker spent a while on top in the #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR from Cressoni's #60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

But, at the midpoint of the practice running, Francesco Castellacci in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari went quicker with a 3m53.681s to end up a tenth quicker than Barker's best with Iron Lynx relegated to third.

Le Mans 24 Hours - Third practice results: