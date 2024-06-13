Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads Porsche, BMW in tight FP3
Antonio Fuoco's #50 Ferrari was fastest in Free Practice 3 at the Le Mans 24 Hours, with five different manufacturers in the top five.
With Hyperpole the only pure-performance exercise still coming up – and involving just 24 of the 62 entries – everyone focused on race preparation with long runs during the three-hour Thursday afternoon session, which took place under overcast skies with gentle temperatures ranging from 20°C to 22°C.
Fuoco set the quickest time in 3m27.283s – nearly three seconds slower than the #15 BMW's qualifying effort at the hands of Dries Vanthoor on Wednesday, with the Belgian third quickest in FP3 in 3m27.432s.
Porsche took second place thanks to Kevin Estre's 3m27.391s effort in the #6 963, while Sebastien Bourdais lapped in 3m27.471s with the #3 Cadillac in fourth.
As a consequence, the top four was separated by fewer than two tenths of a second.
Toyota was the fifth manufacturer in the top five, with Kamui Kobayashi setting a 3m27.803s at the wheel of the #7 GR010 HYBRID.
Three Cadillac drivers were the next references, close to a second slower than the leading Porsche.
Alex Lynn was the most competitive of them in 3m28.245s, while his #2 team-mate Alex Palou had previously lapped in 3m28.442s. Meanwhile, Felipe Drugovich's #311 Action Express entry set a 3m28.345s.
The #8 Toyota took eighth place in 3m28.642s thanks to Brendon Hartley, despite an inconsequential trip through the gravel at pit entry for team-mate Sebastian Buemi.
Alpine, Lamborghini, BMW and Peugeot also lapped in 3m30.000s or less, with only Isotta Fraschini lagging far behind. The #11 car didn't manage any better than a 3m31.461s.
Meanwhile, Jota's #12 entry shared by Callum Ilott, Norman Nato and Will Stevens didn't run at all, as it is in the process of being built on a new monocoque following Ilott's crash in FP2 last night.
#59 United Autosports McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Gregoire Saucy
In LMP2, the #65 Panis Racing ORECA had an unusual session, topping the times in 3m37.217s before crashing twice. First, Rodrigo Sales spun and hit the wall at the exit of the Ford Chicane, then Scott Huffaker went off straight on at Indianapolis.
Cool Racing's #47 machine was 0.125s away from the reference, with AO by TF's #14 entry registering a deficit of just under half a second.
Similarly, the LMGT3 class was topped by United Autosports' #59 McLaren despite James Cottingham crashing it at Tertre Rouge after putting two wheels on the grass. The incident caused FP3's only red flag halfway through the session, with Frederik Schandorff stopping the #70 McLaren after Mulsanne corner seconds later.
The #60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini was just six thousandths of a second off the top, with GR Racing's #86 Ferrari taking third place in the category.
Le Mans 24 Hours - FP3 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|38
|
3'27.283
|236.650
|2
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|35
|
+0.108
3'27.391
|0.108
|236.527
|3
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|34
|
+0.149
3'27.432
|0.041
|236.480
|4
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|27
|
+0.188
3'27.471
|0.039
|236.435
|5
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|43
|
+0.520
3'27.803
|0.332
|236.058
|6
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|37
|
+0.962
3'28.245
|0.442
|235.557
|7
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|38
|
+1.062
3'28.345
|0.100
|235.444
|8
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|39
|
+1.359
3'28.642
|0.297
|235.108
|9
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+1.407
3'28.690
|0.048
|235.054
|10
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|41
|
+1.596
3'28.879
|0.189
|234.842
|11
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|32
|
+1.702
3'28.985
|0.106
|234.723
|12
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|33
|
+1.759
3'29.042
|0.057
|234.659
|13
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|39
|
+2.090
3'29.373
|0.331
|234.288
|14
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|41
|
+2.137
3'29.420
|0.047
|234.235
|15
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|31
|
+2.613
3'29.896
|0.476
|233.704
|16
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|33
|
+2.717
3'30.000
|0.104
|233.588
|17
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|39
|
+3.025
3'30.308
|0.308
|233.246
|18
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|19
|
+3.100
3'30.383
|0.075
|233.163
|19
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|26
|
+3.170
3'30.453
|0.070
|233.085
|20
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|35
|
+3.222
3'30.505
|0.052
|233.028
|21
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|29
|
+3.704
3'30.987
|0.482
|232.495
|22
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|29
|
+4.178
3'31.461
|0.474
|231.974
|23
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|24
|
+9.934
3'37.217
|5.756
|225.827
|24
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|29
|
+10.059
3'37.342
|0.125
|225.697
|25
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
|
P. Hyett
L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+10.420
3'37.703
|0.361
|225.323
|26
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
|
F. Perrodo
B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+10.493
3'37.776
|0.073
|225.247
|27
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|32
|
+10.696
3'37.979
|0.203
|225.038
|28
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|22
|
+10.722
3'38.005
|0.026
|225.011
|29
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|39
|
+10.971
3'38.254
|0.249
|224.754
|30
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|
O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|38
|
+10.975
3'38.258
|0.004
|224.750
|31
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|40
|
+11.019
3'38.302
|0.044
|224.705
|32
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
|
J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|36
|
+11.055
3'38.338
|0.036
|224.668
|33
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|37
|
+11.419
3'38.702
|0.364
|224.294
|34
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|36
|
+11.787
3'39.070
|0.368
|223.917
|35
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+11.933
3'39.216
|0.146
|223.768
|36
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|37
|
+12.112
3'39.395
|0.179
|223.585
|37
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+12.655
3'39.938
|0.543
|223.033
|38
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|32
|
+13.685
3'40.968
|1.030
|221.994
|39
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|13
|
+30.275
3'57.558
|16.590
|206.491
|40
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
|
C. Schiavoni
M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|34
|
+30.281
3'57.564
|0.006
|206.485
|41
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|35
|
+30.403
3'57.686
|0.122
|206.379
|42
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
|
S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|31
|
+30.438
3'57.721
|0.035
|206.349
|43
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|35
|
+31.332
3'58.615
|0.894
|205.576
|44
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|27
|
+31.498
3'58.781
|0.166
|205.433
|45
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+31.647
3'58.930
|0.149
|205.305
|46
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|34
|
+31.668
3'58.951
|0.021
|205.287
|47
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|
+31.732
3'59.015
|0.064
|205.232
|48
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|36
|
+31.732
3'59.015
|0.000
|205.232
|49
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
|
J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+31.829
3'59.112
|0.097
|205.149
|50
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|
+31.945
3'59.228
|0.116
|205.049
|51
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+31.946
3'59.229
|0.001
|205.048
|52
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
|
H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|34
|
+31.998
3'59.281
|0.052
|205.004
|53
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|
G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+32.035
3'59.318
|0.037
|204.972
|54
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|33
|
+32.100
3'59.383
|0.065
|204.916
|55
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|33
|
+32.189
3'59.472
|0.089
|204.840
|56
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|33
|
+32.238
3'59.521
|0.049
|204.798
|57
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|33
|
+32.423
3'59.706
|0.185
|204.640
|58
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|26
|
+32.456
3'59.739
|0.033
|204.612
|59
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+32.774
4'00.057
|0.318
|204.341
|60
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|29
|
+34.291
4'01.574
|1.517
|203.058
|61
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|0
|
|62
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|4
|
