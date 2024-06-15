All Series
Practice report
Le Mans Road to Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Kubica tops warm-up, Toyota's De Vries crashes

Robert Kubica’s Ferrari topped the warm-up session ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, in which Toyota’s Nyck de Vries incurred damage clashing with Kelvin van der Linde’s slowing Lexus.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

As most teams elected to give drivers pitstop practice in live conditions, only 12 of the 23 Hypercar entries set a time during the short 15-minute session that precedes the World Endurance Championship’s blue-riband event, with Kubica heading a Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar 1-2 in his customer #83 AF Corse example.

His 3m29.260s lap time proved 0.409s quicker than Antonio Giovinazzi, the defending Le Mans winner’s #51 factory entry losing time in the final sector after setting two purple sectors earlier in the lap.

De Vries had by this time returned to the pits with nose damage on his #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, which will start from the back of the Hypercar grid after Kamui Kobayashi’s spin in qualifying brought out red flags.

The Dutchman was caught out as he closed on van der Linde’s ASP-run Lexus RC F GT3 on the exit of the Porsche Curves, and was unable to avoid making contact with the DTM points leader before spinning.

The stewards deemed that van der Linde was predominantly at fault for the collision, as the South African's car had slowed while still on the racing line. 
He was given a suspended stop-and-go penalty, while the team faces a race against time to repair the damage in time for the race. 

Another incident occurred at the first Mulsanne Chicane when Naveen Rao's Algarve Pro Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 car clattered into the side of Sebastien Bourdais in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series. R LMDh, although both cars continued.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Charles Milesi improved to clock the third-fastest time in the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh, 1.843s behind Kubica, while Laurens Vanthoor in the polesitting #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh moved into fourth.

That demoted Will Stevens to fifth in the rebuilt #12 Jota Porsche 963 LMDh, getting its first laps on-track since Callum Ilott’s crash during night practice on Wednesday, following a successful shakedown on the Le Mans air strip last night.

Frederic Makowiecki was sixth in the #5 PPM 963, slotting in ahead of Jack Aitken’s Action Express Cadillac and Nicolas Lapierre in the second Alpine. Sebastien Buemi (Toyota) and Felipe Nasr in the third PPM Porsche completed the top 10.

Ben Barnicoat headed the LMP2 times in his #183 AF Corse-entered ORECA. The Briton’s 3m36.884s lap put him 0.651s clear of Mathias Beche’s Panis Racing entry, with Job van Uitert third for IDEC Sport.

In LMGT3, factory driver Daniel Serra set the pace in the GR Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 which will start the race from the back of the grid after power delivery problems meant it was unable to set a time in qualifying.

The Brazilian lapped 0.204s quicker than Dennis Olsen’s #88 Proton Ford Mustang, while the polesitting Inception Racing McLaren 720S EVO of Frederik Schandorff was third.

Warm-up was held on a track that race control declared wet, although rain only truly hit as cars were trailing back to the pits at the session’s conclusion.

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours will begin at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

Le Mans 24 Hours 2024: Warm-up results

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 4

3'29.260

234.414
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 5

+0.409

3'29.669

0.409 233.957
3
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 3

+1.843

3'31.103

1.434 232.368
4
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 4

+2.911

3'32.171

1.068 231.198
5
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United Kingdom C. Ilott Porsche 963 4

+3.124

3'32.384

0.213 230.966
6
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 4

+3.466

3'32.726

0.342 230.595
7
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
311 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Brazil F. Drugovich Cadillac V-Series.R 4

+3.517

3'32.777

0.051 230.539
8
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 3

+3.590

3'32.850

0.073 230.460
9
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 3

+4.436

3'33.696

0.846 229.548
10
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
4 France M. Jaminet Brazil F. Nasr United Kingdom N. Tandy Porsche 963 4

+5.769

3'35.029

1.333 228.125
11
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo United Kingdom B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
Oreca 07 4

+7.624

3'36.884

1.855 226.174
12
PANIS RACING LMP2
65 United States R. Sales Switzerland M. Beche United States S. Huffaker Oreca 07 4

+8.275

3'37.535

0.651 225.497
13
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 Belgium S. Vandoorne United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024 4

+8.768

3'38.028

0.493 224.987
14
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay Canada A. Serravalle 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 4

+9.367

3'38.627

0.599 224.371
15
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue Netherlands J. Van Uitert France R. de Gerus Oreca 07 4

+9.587

3'38.847

0.220 224.145
16
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried
M. Capietto
Netherlands B. Viscaal 		Oreca 07 4

+11.765

3'41.025

2.178 221.936
17
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen France P. Pilet Monaco S. Richelmi Oreca 07 3

+13.264

3'42.524

1.499 220.441
18
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Russian Federation V. Lomko France C. Novalak Oreca 07 4

+15.787

3'45.047

2.523 217.970
19
Cool Racing LMP2
47
N. Rao
United Kingdom M. Bell Denmark F. Vesti 		Oreca 07 4

+16.547

3'45.807

0.760 217.236
20
GR RACING LMGT3
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Brazil D. Serra Italy R. Pera Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+28.938

3'58.198

12.391 205.936
21
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 4

+29.142

3'58.402

0.204 205.760
22
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
70 United States B. Iribe United Kingdom O. Millroy Switzerland F. Schandorff McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 4

+29.400

3'58.660

0.258 205.537
23
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 4

+29.659

3'58.919

0.259 205.314
24
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 4

+30.146

3'59.406

0.487 204.897
25
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 4

+30.464

3'59.724

0.318 204.625
26
Proton Competition LMGT3
44 United Kingdom J. Hartshorne United Kingdom B. Tuck Germany C. Mies Ford Mustang GT3 4

+30.665

3'59.925

0.201 204.453
27
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 4

+30.835

4'00.095

0.170 204.309
28
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+33.141

4'02.401

2.306 202.365
29
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+36.483

4'05.743

3.342 199.613
30
Spirit of Race LMGT3
155 Denmark J. Laursen
C. Laursen
United States J. Taylor 		Ferrari 296 GT3 4

+36.964

4'06.224

0.481 199.223
31
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Spain A. Palou Cadillac V-Series.R 3

32
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
3 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac V-Series.R 3

33
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 Argentina J. Lopez Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 1

34
AO by TF LMP2
14 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
Oreca 07 3

35
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 4

36
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
19 France R. Grosjean Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Cairoli Lamborghini SC63 3

37
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 4

38
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
Oreca 07 3

39
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
23 United States B. Keating Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom B. Hanley Oreca 07 3

40
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Switzerland F. Scherer Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson United States K. Simpson Oreca 07 3

41
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25 Liechtenstein M. Kaiser United Kingdom O. Caldwell Canada R. De Angelis Oreca 07 3

42
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 2

43
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 United States J. Falb Australia J. Allen France J. Simmenauer Oreca 07 3

44
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 2

45
DKR Engineering LMP2
33 Germany A. Mattschull Austria R. Binder Germany L. Hörr Oreca 07 3

46
Cool Racing LMP2
37
L. Fluxá
Denmark M. Jakobsen Japan R. Miyata 		Oreca 07 3

47
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Denmark O. Rasmussen United Kingdom P. Hanson United Kingdom J. Button Porsche 963 4

48
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
45 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Netherlands N. Catsburg Oreca 07 3

49
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 4

50
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 3

51
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 3

52
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Switzerland E. Mortara Lamborghini SC63 3

53
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
66 Italy G. Petrobelli Netherlands L. ten Voorde Turkey S. Yoluc Ferrari 296 GT3 2

54
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 1

55
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 2

56
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 2

57
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 3

58
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 3

59
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 France J. Vergne Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024 3

60
United Autosports LMGT3
95 H. Hamaguchi Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 2

61
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani United Kingdom H. Tincknell France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 3

62
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 Japan S. Hoshino
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 3

View more