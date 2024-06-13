Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice
Toyota topped the final night practice before the Le Mans 24 Hours, as Brendon Hartley pipped Ferrari driver Miguel Molina by 0.076s in FP4.
Hartley clocked a best time of 3m29.451s in his #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar after 20 minutes of the hour-long session, and remained at the head of the leaderboard as rain began to fall at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
The three-time Le Mans winner, sharing the car that will start 11th with Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi, was challenged hardest by Molina in the factory #50 Ferrari 499P LMH but the Spaniard fell fractionally short with his best effort at the session's mid-way point.
It means the #8 Toyota topped three of the four practice sessions prior to Saturday morning's warm-up, with Buemi also clocking the fastest time in Wednesday's night practice after Hartley paced FP1.
Molina did however depose the #20 WRT-run BMW M Hybrid V8 of Sheldon van der Linde, who clocked in 0.109s behind Hartley.
Mikkel Jensen led the charge for Peugeot, setting the fourth-fastest time in his 9X8 LMH, while Dries Vanthoor rebounded from his Hyperpole crash to make it two BMWs inside the top five in his #15 WRT example.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Charles Milesi was sixth-quickest in the best of the Alpine A424 LMDhs, 0.294s off the pace, slotting in ahead of Pipo Derani's Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh and fellow IMSA SportsCar Championship protagonist Mathieu Jaminet in the guesting #4 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh.
Nicolas Lapierre in the second Alpine and Hypercar returnee Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota completed the top 10, the Japanese car subsequently making two visits to the run-off area in the hands of Nyck de Vries.
The #6 PPM 963 that snatched a dramatic last-gasp pole position in Kevin Estre's hands during the Hyperpole session didn't set a representative time in its five tours of the circuit to end up at the foot of the Hypercar leaderboard in 21st.
The LMP2 times were headed by the #23 United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 of Ben Hanley, who clocked a best lap of 3m37.121s in the opening minutes of the session.
The Briton's machine, entered in the pro-am sub-category, edged out the identical Nielsen Racing entry of 2023 Le Mans class winner Fabio Scherer by 0.295s, as IndyCar stand-in Nolan Siegel took third in the second United ORECA.
After Louis Deletraz stormed to the top spot in Hyperpole, the pro-am AO by TF entry devoted night running to its bronze driver PJ Hyett.
The Auto Sport Promotion-run Lexus RC F GT3 headed the times in LMGT3, as Esteban Masson's early benchmark could not be usurped.
The silver-rated Frenchman dislodged the Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3 of Ben Barker, who paced qualifying and FP2, with a 3m58.775s lap that put him 0.344s clear of Marino Sato's #95 United Autosports McLaren.
Barker took third ahead of Jordan Taylor's Spirit of Race Ferrari 296 GT3, as the polesitting Inception Racing McLaren completed just three laps.
Le Mans 24 Hours - FP4 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|16
|
3'29.451
|234.200
|2
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|12
|
+0.076
3'29.527
|0.076
|234.115
|3
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|10
|
+0.109
3'29.560
|0.033
|234.079
|4
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|11
|
+0.145
3'29.596
|0.036
|234.038
|5
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|12
|
+0.189
3'29.640
|0.044
|233.989
|6
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|12
|
+0.294
3'29.745
|0.105
|233.872
|7
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|14
|
+0.338
3'29.789
|0.044
|233.823
|8
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|15
|
+0.415
3'29.866
|0.077
|233.737
|9
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|12
|
+0.620
3'30.071
|0.205
|233.509
|10
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|16
|
+0.733
3'30.184
|0.113
|233.384
|11
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|8
|
+0.750
3'30.201
|0.017
|233.365
|12
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|11
|
+1.449
3'30.900
|0.699
|232.591
|13
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|12
|
+1.481
3'30.932
|0.032
|232.556
|14
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|14
|
+2.100
3'31.551
|0.619
|231.876
|15
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|15
|
+2.527
3'31.978
|0.427
|231.408
|16
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|12
|
+2.783
3'32.234
|0.256
|231.129
|17
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|12
|
+3.239
3'32.690
|0.456
|230.634
|18
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|13
|
+4.115
3'33.566
|0.876
|229.688
|19
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|6
|
+6.074
3'35.525
|1.959
|227.600
|20
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|7
|
+7.670
3'37.121
|1.596
|225.927
|21
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|9
|
+7.965
3'37.416
|0.295
|225.620
|22
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|8
|
+8.153
3'37.604
|0.188
|225.426
|23
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|
O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|7
|
+8.422
3'37.873
|0.269
|225.147
|24
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|10
|
+8.999
3'38.450
|0.577
|224.552
|25
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|11
|
+9.377
3'38.828
|0.378
|224.165
|26
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|14
|
+9.973
3'39.424
|0.596
|223.556
|27
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|11
|
+10.153
3'39.604
|0.180
|223.372
|28
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
|
J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|13
|
+10.392
3'39.843
|0.239
|223.130
|29
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
|
F. Perrodo
B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|7
|
+12.639
3'42.090
|2.247
|220.872
|30
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|13
|
+13.260
3'42.711
|0.621
|220.256
|31
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|11
|
+13.437
3'42.888
|0.177
|220.081
|32
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|5
|
+13.566
3'43.017
|0.129
|219.954
|33
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|6
|
+13.796
3'43.247
|0.230
|219.727
|34
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|14
|
+15.256
3'44.707
|1.460
|218.300
|35
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|7
|
+15.413
3'44.864
|0.157
|218.147
|36
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
|
P. Hyett
L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|6
|
+16.118
3'45.569
|0.705
|217.466
|37
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|
+29.304
3'58.755
|13.186
|205.455
|38
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|12
|
+29.648
3'59.099
|0.344
|205.160
|39
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+29.872
3'59.323
|0.224
|204.968
|40
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|5
|
+30.044
3'59.495
|0.172
|204.820
|41
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
|
J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|13
|
+30.286
3'59.737
|0.242
|204.614
|42
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|
+30.606
4'00.057
|0.320
|204.341
|43
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+30.925
4'00.376
|0.319
|204.070
|44
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|10
|
+31.005
4'00.456
|0.080
|204.002
|45
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|14
|
+31.286
4'00.737
|0.281
|203.764
|46
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
|
C. Schiavoni
M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|9
|
+31.690
4'01.141
|0.404
|203.422
|47
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|12
|
+31.830
4'01.281
|0.140
|203.304
|48
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|12
|
+31.945
4'01.396
|0.115
|203.208
|49
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|
+32.324
4'01.775
|0.379
|202.889
|50
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
|
S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|12
|
+32.449
4'01.900
|0.125
|202.784
|51
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|
+32.599
4'02.050
|0.150
|202.658
|52
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|8
|
+33.219
4'02.670
|0.620
|202.141
|53
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|14
|
+33.466
4'02.917
|0.247
|201.935
|54
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+33.652
4'03.103
|0.186
|201.781
|55
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|11
|
+34.450
4'03.901
|0.798
|201.120
|56
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|3
|
+35.141
4'04.592
|0.691
|200.552
|57
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|
|58
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|0
|
|59
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|
|60
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
|
H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
|61
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|
G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
|62
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|5
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
Super Formula left with no foreign drivers as Pourchaire is replaced
Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid
Porsche: Winning Le Mans and Daytona in same year would be "amazing"
Prime
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
Top Comments