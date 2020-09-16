Top events
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans

Gallery: Latest photos of Le Mans 24 Hours build-up

The 88th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours takes place this weekend, but the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic will make this year’s edition of the French classic different from any other.

As well as taking place in September instead of the usual June slot, the absence of fans in the grandstands, village and campsites has robbed the Circuit de la Sarthe of its usual festive atmosphere. Scrutineering is also taking place at the track and not in the city centre as usual.

Still, the on-track competition promises to be as fierce as ever, with the 24-car LMP2 field and 22-car GTE Am battle in particular set to provide thrilling action. A condensed practice schedule, more night-time running and the threat of rain also have the potential to make it one of the most challenging editions of recent times.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050 with Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley
1/50

Photo by: Toyota Racing

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: Gibson Romain Dumas, Nathanaël Berthon, Louis Delétraz

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: Gibson Romain Dumas, Nathanaël Berthon, Louis Delétraz
2/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, André Negrão, Pierre Ragues

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, André Negrão, Pierre Ragues
3/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#34 Inter Europol Competition Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rene Binder, Matevos Isaakyan

#34 Inter Europol Competition Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rene Binder, Matevos Isaakyan
4/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonathan Hirschi, Konstantin Tereschenko, Tristan Gommendy

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonathan Hirschi, Konstantin Tereschenko, Tristan Gommendy
5/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Flörsch, Beitske Visser

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Flörsch, Beitske Visser
6/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#28 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley

#28 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley
7/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#91 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki

#91 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki
8/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell

#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
9/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell

#97 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
10/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

Motorsport.com signage

Motorsport.com signage
11/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra
12/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#82 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Olivier Pla, Sébastien Bourdais, Jules Gounon

#82 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Olivier Pla, Sébastien Bourdais, Jules Gounon
13/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

#92 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

#92 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor
14/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell, #98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Augusto Farfus, Ross Gunn, #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell, #98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Augusto Farfus, Ross Gunn, #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook
15/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#78 Proton Competition - Porsche 911 RSR: Horst Felbermayr jr, Michele Beretta, Max Van Splunteren

#78 Proton Competition - Porsche 911 RSR: Horst Felbermayr jr, Michele Beretta, Max Van Splunteren
16/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar

#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar
17/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#99 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Lucas Légeret, Julien Piguet

#99 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Lucas Légeret, Julien Piguet
18/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#88 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Thomas Preining, Dominique Bastien, Adrien De Leener

#88 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Thomas Preining, Dominique Bastien, Adrien De Leener
19/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#72 Hub Auto Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Morris Chen, Tom Blomqvist, Marcos Gomes

#72 Hub Auto Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Morris Chen, Tom Blomqvist, Marcos Gomes
20/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#70 MR Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Takeshi Kimura, Vincent Abril, Kei Cozzolino

#70 MR Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Takeshi Kimura, Vincent Abril, Kei Cozzolino
21/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#55 Spirit of Race - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott, Matthew Griffin

#55 Spirit of Race - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott, Matthew Griffin
22/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#85 Iron Lynx - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting

#85 Iron Lynx - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
23/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella
24/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Cristoph Ulrich, Steffen Görig, Alexander

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Cristoph Ulrich, Steffen Görig, Alexander
25/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck De Vries

#29 Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck De Vries
26/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage: Salih Yoluc, Charles Eastwood, Jonathan Adam

#90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage: Salih Yoluc, Charles Eastwood, Jonathan Adam
27/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Track

Track
28/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

Le Mans circuit overview

Le Mans circuit overview
29/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR

#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR
30/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen
31/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Kyle Tilley

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Kyle Tilley
32/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen
33/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar

#61 Luzich Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri, Come Ledogar
34/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470
35/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

1992 Peugeot 905  

1992 Peugeot 905  
36/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Six Porsche winners: Porsche 936/81 Spyder, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 1971 Porsche 917 KH #22, Porsche 911 GT1 98, Porsche 962 C and 1970 Porsche 917 KH #23

Six Porsche winners: Porsche 936/81 Spyder, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 1971 Porsche 917 KH #22, Porsche 911 GT1 98, Porsche 962 C and 1970 Porsche 917 KH #23
37/50

Photo by: Remi Dargegen

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050
38/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#25 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Simon Trummer

#25 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Simon Trummer
39/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#39 So24-Has By Graff Oreca 07 - Gibson: James Allen, Vincent Capillaire, Charles Milesi

#39 So24-Has By Graff Oreca 07 - Gibson: James Allen, Vincent Capillaire, Charles Milesi
40/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13, detail

Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13, detail
41/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR
42/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson
43/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon

#50 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon
44/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell

#97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
45/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Cockpit of Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217

Cockpit of Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217
46/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

#63 Weathertech Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO, detail

#63 Weathertech Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO, detail
47/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#57 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR

#57 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR
48/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Pit Lane

Pit Lane
49/50

Photo by: Paul Foster

Motorsport TV logo

Motorsport TV logo
50/50

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

