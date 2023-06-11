Le Mans 24h, H12: Ferrari leads Toyota, disaster for Peugeot
Ferrari led the Le Mans 24 Hours at the halfway point, locked in a fierce duel with the remaining Toyota, after Peugeot’s hopes of victory were dashed by a crash.
Ferrari’s James Calado led Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi by 4s at the 12-hour mark, as the race enjoyed its most settled phase since the wild opening and jaw-dropping drama of the subsequent hours.
Calado took the lead during a pitstop cycle after he’d closed on Buemi, who took new tyres when the Ferrari was double-stinting. The #8 Toyota is also due a 5s penalty for a pitstop infringement.
The #2 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R holds third, about a minute behind, in the hands of Richard Westbrook, ahead of the #6 Porsche 963 of Andre Lotterer.
Earlier, Peugeot’s Nico Muller led the race to green in a restart just after the nine-hour mark in the #94 9X8, but Sebastien Bourdais muscled his way past him at the Dunlop Chicane to get back onto the lead lap in his #3 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.
Toyota’s Ryo Hirakawa also passed Muller to take the race lead in the #8 GR010, ahead of the Ferraris of polewinner Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi, who switched places after a surprisingly elbows-out battle between them.
Muller stayed out for multiple stints, leading again until being passed by Sebastien Buemi in the #8 just before 2:30am local time and Calado also passed him for second in the #51 Ferrari.
The #94 Peugeot was about to be delayed by a 5s penalty for a pitstop infringement when Gustavo Menezes, who had just taken over from Muller, got onto the damp and gravel at the first Mulsanne Chicane and smacked the tyrewall, wrecking the nose section. That led to a painfully slow return to the pits, losing eight laps and dropping it outside the top 10 overall.
Two other Hypercars suffered major delays during this phase of the race: the #5 Porsche pitted for repairs due to a water leak, and the #50 Ferrari went into the garage just before hour 11, also with an energy recovery system fluid leak.
After an epic start to his stint, Bourdais ended with a whimper when an uncooperative LMP2 car shoved him into a spin at the Ford Chicane. That dropped the #3 car back to fifth, ahead of the #93 Peugeot.
#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson of David Heinemeier Hansson, Oliver Rasmussen, Pietro Fittipaldi
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
In LMP2 the #34 Inter Europol Competition of Jakub Smiechowski dueled hard with Neel Jani in the #30 Duqueine Team entry in this phase of the race. Jani drove some inspired stints to lead the Panis Racing entry of Job van Uitert, Cool Racing’s Reshad de Gerus and Louis Deletraz (WRT), as the #34 fell back to fifth in class.
The second Inter Europol, the #32, was shunted by Jan Magnussen at the first Mulsanne chicane. Another ex-F1 driver, Daniil Kvyat, suffered a huge shunt in the Porsche Curves in the #63 Prema LMP2 car and went no further.
In GTE Am, the battle for the lead is flipping between the pitstop cycles between the #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911, the #56 Project 1 – AO Porsche 911 and the ORT by TF Aston Martin.
The Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 runs 34th overall in the hands of Mike Rockenfeller in its continued quest to overhaul the GTE Am field.
Johnson: Le Mans night stint in the rain was "frightening"
Le Mans 24h, H15: Toyota leads in close battle with Ferrari
Latest news
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.