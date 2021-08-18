Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Alpine by 0.086s in tight FP1

By:

Less than a tenth of a second separated the top three cars as the two Toyotas sandwiched the Alpine in first free practice for this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jose Maria Lopez jumped to the head of the times aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid YBRID with 30 minutes of the three-hour session left on the clock of the opening session for this weekend's double-points round of the World Endurance Championship.

The Argentinian's time of 3m29.309s edged out the Alpine-Gibson A480s in which Andre Negrao had posted a 3m29.395s just over 40 minutes earlier.

Negrao's best lap on Wednesday afternoon was just one thousandth of a second quicker than Kazuki Nakajima's mark in the #8 Toyota.

The Japanese driver set the pace from the beginning, ending up on a 3m29.396s before the first half hour was over.

The best of the LMP2s, the United Autosports Oreca-Gibson 07 driven by Phil Hanson, was only a further tenth off the ultimate pace in fourth position overall.

Hanson's 3m29.441s gave him a margin of over half over the G-Drive Aurus-badged Oreca that Nyck de Vries put fifth overall with a 3m30.094s right at the end of the session.

The fastest two cars in P2s ended up ahead of both Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars.

Glickenhaus failed to get within a second of Olivier Pla's time-topping mark in the official Le Mans test day on Sunday.

Richard Westbrook ended up sixth overall in the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH on a 3m30.216s and Pla seventh with a 3m30.325s in #708.

Tom Blomqvist claimed third in P2 with a 3m30.629s set late on in the best of the JOTA Oreca, just edging out Louis Deletraz's 3m30.724s in the #41 WRT Oreca.

Paul-Loup Chatin took fifth in class for IDEC Sport and Ben Hanley sixth for DragonSpeed.

Ferrari tops GTE Pro

Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro, Daniel Serra improving the #52 AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evo's best to a 3m50.123s as the session neared an end.

That time, seven tenths up on last year's class pole, gave him the top spot by just four hundredths over Nick Tandy, who posted a 3m50.163s in the dying seconds aboard the best of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs.

Gianmaria Bruni was third quickest in the #92 Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR on 3m50.488s, while James Calado took fourth in the second of the factory Ferraris with a 3m50.611s.

Laurens Vanthoor took fifth in the first of the customer Porsches racing in GTE Pro this year, the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing entry.

Project 1 Porsche driver Matteo Cairoli end up fastest in GTE Am with a 3m50.193s, a time that bettered the GTE Pro pack until the closing minutes.

It still stood as the third best GTE time at the end of the session and gave him a margin of over a second over the GR Racing Porsche in second position in class.

The session was interrupted by two red flags.

The first stoppage came with little more than a minute on the clock when Marco Sorensen tagged the barriers leaving the pits in the #20 High Class Racing Oreca.

The second in the final hour resulted from a coming together between Antonio Felix da Costa's JOTA Oreca and the AF Corse-run GTE Am class Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Antonio Fuoco.

First qualifying for the 89th edition of Le Mans starts at 7pm local time. 

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP1 results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 3'29.309  
36 André Negrão
Nicolas Lapierre
M.Vaxivière		 Alpine/Gibson 3'29.395 0.086
8 Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley		 Toyota 3'29.396 0.087
22 Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque
Fabio Scherer		 ORECA/Gibson 3'29.441 0.132
26 Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de Vries		 Aurus/Gibson 3'30.094 0.785
709 Ryan Briscoe
R.Westbrook
Romain Dumas		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'30.216 0.907
708 Pipo Derani
Franck Mailleux
Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'30.325 1.016
28 S.Vandoorne
Sean Gelael
Tom Blomqvist		 ORECA/Gibson 3'30.629 1.320
41 Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz
Yifei Ye		 ORECA/Gibson 3'30.724 1.415
10  48 Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet		 ORECA/Gibson 3'30.912 1.603
11  21 Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
J.P.Montoya		 ORECA/Gibson 3'30.991 1.682
12  70 Loïc Duval
Norman Nato
Esteban Garcia		 ORECA/Gibson 3'30.996 1.687
13  31 Robin Frijns
Charles Milesi
F.Habsburg		 ORECA/Gibson 3'31.158 1.849
14  38 Roberto González
A.F.da Costa
Anthony Davidson		 ORECA/Gibson 3'31.279 1.970
15  25 John Falb
Roberto Merhi
Rui Andrade		 Aurus/Gibson 3'31.322 2.013
16  32 Nicolas Jamin
J.Aberdein
Manuel Maldonado		 ORECA/Gibson 3'31.568 2.259
17  30 Tristan Gommendy
Memo Rojas
Rene Binder		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.145 2.836
18  65 Julien Canal
Will Stevens
James Allen		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.236 2.927
19  29 G.van der Garde
Job van Uitert
Frits van Eerd		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.428 3.119
20  82 Ryan Cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Felipe Nasr		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.523 3.214
21  23 Paul Di Resta
Alex Lynn
Wayne Boyd		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.690 3.381
22  20 Dennis Andersen
Ricky Taylor
Marco Sørensen		 ORECA/Gibson 3'32.970 3.661
23  44 Miro Konopka
Oliver Webb
Matej Konopka		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.052 3.743
24  24 Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Gabriel Aubry		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.308 3.999
25  49 Anders Fjordbach
Jan Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.456 4.147
26  34 J.Smiechowski
R.van der Zande
Alex Brundle		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.491 4.182
27  17 Thomas Laurent
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.612 4.303
28  39 V.Capillaire
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.767 4.458
29  1 Sophia Flörsch
Tatiana Calderón
Beitske Visser		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.114 4.805
30  84 Takuma Aoki
Nigel Bailly
Matthieu Lahaye		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.510 5.201
31  74 James Winslow
Tom Cloet
John Corbett		 Ligier/Gibson 3'37.048 7.739
32  52 Daniel Serra
Miguel Molina
Sam Bird		 Ferrari 3'50.123 20.814
33  64 Nick Tandy
Tommy Milner
Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet 3'50.163 20.854
34  56 Matteo Cairoli
Egidio Perfetti
Riccardo Pera		 Porsche 3'50.193 20.884
35  91 Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 3'50.488 21.179
36  51 James Calado
A.P.Guidi
Côme Ledogar		 Ferrari 3'50.611 21.302
37  79 Cooper MacNeil
Laurens Vanthoor
Earl Bamber		 Porsche 3'50.737 21.428
38  72 Dries Vanthoor
Maxime Martin
Álvaro Parente		 Porsche 3'51.188 21.879
39  86 Mike Wainwright
Ben Barker
Tom Gamble		 Porsche 3'51.326 22.017
40  63 Antonio García
Jordan Taylor
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 3'51.330 22.021
41  88 Julien Andlauer
Dom Bastien
Lance D.Arnold		 Porsche 3'51.519 22.210
42  92 Neel Jani
Kévin Estre
M.Christensen		 Porsche 3'51.542 22.233
43  18 Andrew Haryanto
A.Picariello
Marco Seefried		 Porsche 3'51.826 22.517
44  57 Takeshi Kimura
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Andrews		 Ferrari 3'51.911 22.602
45  33 Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Dylan Pereira		 Aston Martin 3'52.224 22.915
46  98 Paul Dalla Lana
Nicki Thiim
Marcos Gomes		 Aston Martin 3'52.329 23.020
47  80 Callum Ilott
Matteo Cressoni
Rino Mastronardi		 Ferrari 3'52.349 23.040
48  95 John Hartshorne
Ollie Hancock
Ross Gunn		 Aston Martin 3'52.488 23.179
49  47 Roberto Lacorte
G.Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco		 Ferrari 3'52.528 23.219
50  83 François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 3'52.598 23.289
51  55 Duncan Cameron
Matt Griffin
David Perel		 Ferrari 3'52.809 23.500
52  54 G.Fisichella
F.Castellacci
Thomas Flohr		 Ferrari 3'52.838 23.529
53  85 Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy		 Ferrari 3'52.873 23.564
54  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Andrew Watson		 Aston Martin 3'52.880 23.571
55  60 C.Schiavoni
Paolo Ruberti
R.Giammaria		 Ferrari 3'53.042 23.733
56  71 Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
Ben Barnicoat		 Ferrari 3'53.076 23.767
57  77 Christian Ried
Jaxon Evans
Matt Campbell		 Porsche 3'53.200 23.891
58  388 Pierre Ehret
Christian Hook
J.Bleekemolen		 Ferrari 3'53.222 23.913
59  99 Harry Tincknell
Florian Latorre
V.Inthraphuvasak		 Porsche 3'53.915 24.606
60  46 Dennis Olsen
Anders Buchardt
Robby Foley		 Porsche 3'54.970 25.661
61  69 Robert Renauer
Ralf Bohn
Rolf Ineichen		 Porsche 3'55.223 25.914
62  66 Thomas Neubauer
Rodrigo Sales
Jody Fannin		 Ferrari 3'55.682 26.373
