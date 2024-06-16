Le Mans 24h, H21: Cadillac, Toyota, Ferrari battle it out for the win
The outcome of the Le Mans 24 Hours is more uncertain than ever after 21 hours of racing, with the five leading Hypercars within 35 seconds of one another.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
2024 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hour 21 results
|POS
|#
|CLASS
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|GAPS
|1
|2
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|264
|-
|2
|50
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|264
|4.298
|3
|8
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|264
|16.072
|4
|51
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|264
|31.664
|5
|6
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|264
|32.158
|6
|7
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|264
|51.693
|7
|12
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|264
|1:11.961
|8
|5
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|264
|1:15.720
|9
|38
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|264
|1:26.542
|10
|94
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|263
|1:54.723
|11
|63
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|262
|2 laps
|12
|93
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|262
|3:29.788
|13
|19
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|262
|26.780
|14
|11
|Hypercar H
|ISOTTA FRASCHINI
|
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|257
|7 laps
|15
|28
|LM P2
|IDEC SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|12 laps
|16
|34
|LM P2
|INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|42.695
|17
|37
|LM P2
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|43.187
|18
|22
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|49.588
|19
|10
|LM P2
|VECTOR SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|49.868
|20
|183
|LM P2 P/A
|AF CORSE
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|252
|1:02.951
|21
|14
|LM P2 P/A
|AO BY TF
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|251
|13 laps
|22
|33
|LM P2 P/A
|DKR ENGINEERING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|250
|14 laps
|23
|25
|LM P2
|ALGARVE PRO RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|250
|1:07.963
|24
|65
|LM P2 P/A
|PANIS RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|249
|15 laps
|25
|83
|Hypercar H
|AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|248
|16 laps
|26
|47
|LM P2 P/A
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|248
|1:46.981
|27
|24
|LM P2
|NIELSEN RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|246
|18 laps
|28
|99
|Hypercar H
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Porsche 963
|244
|20 laps
|29
|91
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY EMA
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|238
|26 laps
|30
|31
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|238
|2:15.228
|31
|88
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|238
|3:14.688
|32
|87
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|238
|5.079
|33
|85
|LMGT3
|IRON DAMES
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|238
|9.005
|34
|44
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|238
|21.895
|35
|78
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|238
|1:52.687
|36
|86
|LMGT3
|GR RACING
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|238
|1:59.157
|37
|55
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|237
|27 laps
|38
|777
|LMGT3
|D'STATION RACING
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|237
|55.085
|39
|155
|LMGT3
|SPIRIT OF RACE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|237
|1:15.974
|40
|82
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|236
|28 laps
|41
|311
|Hypercar H
|WHELEN CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|233
|31 laps
|42
|70
|LMGT3
|INCEPTION RACING
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|233
|44.888
|43
|92
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY PURERXCING
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|233
|1:04.463
|44
|23
|LM P2 P/A
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|228
|36 laps
|45
|81
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|225
|39 laps
|46
|60
|LMGT3
|IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|217
|47 laps
|47
|77
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|185
|79 laps
|48
|20
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|92
|172 laps
|49
|3
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|223
|41 laps
|50
|59
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|220
|44 laps
|51
|95
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|212
|52 laps
|52
|4
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|211
|53 laps
|53
|27
|LMGT3
|HEART OF RACING TEAM
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|196
|68 laps
|54
|45
|LM P2 P/A
|CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|149
|115 laps
|55
|66
|LMGT3
|JMW MOTORSPORT
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|112
|152 laps
|56
|30
|LM P2 P/A
|DUQUEINE TEAM
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|112
|0.000
|57
|46
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|109
|155 laps
|58
|15
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|102
|162 laps
|59
|36
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|88
|176 laps
|60
|9
|LM P2
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|86
|178 laps
|61
|35
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|75
|189 laps
|62
|54
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|30
|234 laps
