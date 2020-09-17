Le Mans 24h: Toyota remains on top in second practice

Both Toyota TS050 Hybrids were initially hovering around the 3m21s mark until Sebastien Buemi fired off a lap of 3m19.719s in the #8 car just before the two-hour mark. Buemi’s time was nine tenths clear of the #7 sister car, which was second-fastest courtesy of Mike Conway's late 3m20.611s.

Nathanael Berthon put the #3 Rebellion R-13 in third, 3.456s removed from Buemi’s benchmark. The lone #4 ByKolles entry was fourth in class, but slower than the leading LMP2 car, Tom Dillmann clocking a 3m27.304s at the start of the session.

Rebellion’s #1 car was stuck in the garage for most of the session to complete an engine change.

In LMP2, reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries set a benchmark of 3m27.884s in the first hour in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07.

It took until the final hour for the competition to catch up to the Dutchman, Will Stevens clocking a 3m28.011s in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca. But De Vries then put the Dutch team further out in front with a 3m27.185s in the yellow machine.

Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa was third in the #38 JOTA Sport Oreca, a further five tenths back from Stevens.

Aston Martin looked set to continue its clean sweep in GTE Pro until Michael Christensen overhauled Alex Lynn’s time to go fastest in the #92 Porsche RSR-19. Christensen set a time of 3m52.783s in the final 20 minutes of the session, bettering Lynn’s benchmark in the #97 Aston Martin Vantage by more than half a second.

Gianmaria Bruni was third in the #91 Porsche, followed by Toni Vilander in the #63 WeatherTech Racing Ferrari and James Calado in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari.

In GTE Am the #98 Aston long remained on top by virtue of Augusto Farfus’ early laptime of 3m55.167s, until Come Ledogar bettered the Brazilian’s time with just 10 minutes to go in the #61 Luzich Ferrari.

Ledogar was then overhauled himself by Matt Campbell in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche. The Porsche works driver lowered the benchmark to 3m53.961s, which was the fifth-fastest time of any GTE car.

The session was red flagged twice for heavy crashes, each involving an IDEC Sport LMP2 car. Just before the one-hour mark Paul Lafargue hit the barriers coming out of the second chicane in the #28 IDEC Sport Oreca.

An hour later, teammate Dwight Merriman crashed heavily coming out of the Porsche Curves in the #17 sister car, meaning the French team is facing an uphill battle to get ready for Thursday afternoon’s first 45-minute qualifying session.

The fastest six cars in each class from that session will progress to Friday’s Hyperpole shootout.

Session results: