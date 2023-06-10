Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car
Ferrari led the centenary edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours after the opening three hours, as numerous LMP2 and GTE accidents were followed by further chaos amid the arrival of rain.
The #50 Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco was circulating nearly 20 seconds clear of the chasing pack when the safety car was called due to heavy rain at the Porsche Curves just before the end of the third hour.
Fuoco’s team-mate Nicklas Nielsen had moved the #50 into the effective lead by pitting early in the opening hour. It put the car out of sequence with the rest, but Fuoco was able to move back in front when the two Toyotas came into the pits under a FCY in the third hour.
The #94 Peugeot of Gustavo Menezes rose as high as second after shining in damp conditions, but the French driver brought the car into the pits under the safety car, elevating Antonio Giovinazzi’s #51 Ferrari into second.
Menezes returned from the pits in third position, ahead of Mike Conway in the #7 Toyota and the Yifei Ye in the #38 JOTA Porsche, which tactically used a number of FCY periods to move up the order.
The #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi that led at the end of the opening hour dropped to sixth position after its final pitstop ahead of the #6 Porsche of Kevin Estre, which suffered a slow puncture while Laurens Vanthoor was at the wheel.
The #2 Cadillac ran eighth but enjoyed a brief stint in the lead by not pitting under a FCY in hour 2. Jean-Eric Vergne ran ninth in the #93 Peugeot, while Felipe Nasr ran 10th in Porsche’s additional #75 entry.
The #3 Cadillac dropped a lap down in the second hour of the race after being hit from behind by the #55 GMB Aston Martin Vantage of Gustav Birch in a three-way incident that also involved the #21 Ferrari of Ulysse de Pauw under the Dunlop Bridge.
The #3 Cadillac also suffered a double spin when the rain hit the track late on, just after the #709 Glickenhaus crashed at Porsche Curves with Esteban Gutierrez at the wheel.
In LMP2, the pole-sitting #48 IDEC Sport ORECA dropped to 12th, not helped by a pitstop that was almost 30 seconds slower than its rivals.
It elevated the #28 JOTA car of Pietro Fittipaldi to the top spot, ahead of the #36 Alpine of Julien Canal.
Two LMP2 cars retired from the race due to separate incidents in the second hour. The #14 Nielsen Racing ORECA was the first to drop out of the race after Rodrigo Sales suffered a huge crash going into the first chicane.
Not long after, Ricky Taylor crashed his #13 Tower Motorsport car into the barriers at the kink after Tertre Rouge, spilling debris all over the track and extending the slow zone period.
In the third hour, Frederick Lubin lost control as he went over the white lines at the same part of the track in his #22 United Autosports car, slamming into the side of the Mikkel Pedersen’s #77 Proton Porsche.
The GTE Am class also saw a reshuffle after the pole-sitting Corvette came into the garage due to suspected technical issues, losing a lap in repairs.
It left the #54 AF Corse Ferrari of Davide Rigon at the front, ahead of Sarah Bovy in the #85 Iron Dames Porsche and the #56 Project 1 AO Porsche of PJ Hyett.
Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans
Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans
Latest news
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.