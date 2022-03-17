NASCAR Next Gen “has to have hybrid” for Le Mans 24h entry
NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car will have to race with hybrid engine technology for the first time at the Le Mans 24 Hours if Chevrolet lands the Garage 56 entry in 2023 as intended.
