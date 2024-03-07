All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Newgarden won't race Penske Porsche at Le Mans

Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is not a contender for one of the vacant seats in Porsche Penske Motorsport’s additional World Endurance Championship entry at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy

#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy

Marc Fleury

Newgarden made clear his ambition to race at the centrepiece round of the WEC before and after his Daytona 24 Hours victory with PPM in January, but the team has revealed that the two spaces in the third 963 LMDh it will field at Le Mans on 15/16 June will be taken by full-season drivers from its IMSA SportsCar Championship line-up.

That means the team-mates for Mathieu Jaminet, the only driver nominated for the #4 car on the publication of the full 62-car entry list for the 24 Hours in February, will drawn from Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron.

Asked if Newgarden, who made his race debut in the 963 in last October’s Petit Le Mans IMSA finale at Road Atlanta, was in the frame, Diuguid answered in the negative.

“We have four strong IMSA drivers but four people can’t drive the car, so one of them is going to be the reserve driver for the team at the event,” he said.

 

Team founder Roger Penske pointed out that bringing Newgarden into the Le Mans line-up would involve the necessity of further testing in the 963 alongside what he described as “a big job in IndyCar”.

“He did a good job at Daytona, stayed out of trouble, but he’s got to get time in the car like everyone else,” said Penske. “We don’t want to run a driving school.”

A decision and announcement on the drivers for the final two spots in #4 will be made at the end of this month or the beginning of April, Diuguid revealed.

“We will look at it and probably make a decision on a similar timeframe to last year, which is post-Sebring [round two of the IMSA series on 16 March] or early April.”

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

#7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The third Porsche 963 fielded alongside the two regular PPM WEC entries was raced last year by Jaminet, Tandy and Nasr, with Matt Campbell fulfilling the reserve role.

The Australian is now part of the full-time WEC line-up in #5 alongside Frederic Makowiecki and Michael Christensen after swapping seats with Cameron.

Fielding an extra car in any of the IMSA enduros is not on the cards, Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach stated.

“It is not planned right now, but never say never because you never know what situation comes up,” he said.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Obituary: World title-winning team founder Hugh Chamberlain dies aged 82
Next article The top 10 female racers of all time

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA

WEC
Losail
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA
WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay

WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay

WEC
Losail
WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed
Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

IndyCar
Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Latest news

Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice

Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3

Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3 Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3
Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"

Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke" Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"

Prime

Discover prime content
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend The Le Mans oddities that have added to the race's legend
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By James Newbold
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1 The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA