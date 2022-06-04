Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing Next / Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans
Le Mans News

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win

Rallying legend Sebastien Ogier admits his Richard Mille Racing team is realistically "not a contender for victory" in the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Listen to this article

Ogier is tackling the French endurance classic for the first time this year as part of a full FIA World Endurance Championship campaign following the conclusion of a full-time career in the WRC that yielded eight titles.

However, the 38-year-old feels that he and his teammates in the Richard Mille Oreca 07-Gibson, Charles Milesi and Lilou Wadoux, are unlikely to be in the mix for the class win in a stacked 27-car LMP2 field.

"The first two rounds of the season were for us rehearsal races with the goal of reaching another level of performance," said Ogier.

"We are keeping our head about us because we know we are not a contender for victory. Our goal is not to be far behind. All the team members want to give us the best possible equipment in order to progress."

However, Ogier is still hoping to prove himself for a potential future outing with Toyota, the marque with which he claimed his final two WRC titles in 2020-21, having already tested the GR010 Hybrid on multiple occasions.

Read Also:

He added: "I'm here to get ahead in the LMP2 class and, if I'm good enough, why not drive in Hypercar in the future with Toyota?"

Ogier, Wadoux and Milesi's best finish in the WEC so far is eighth at Spa

Ogier, Wadoux and Milesi's best finish in the WEC so far is eighth at Spa

Wadoux is also a Le Mans rookie, and the only female in a team that ran an all-female line-up of Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser for its first two participations at La Sarthe in 2020 and '21.

"I only drove there in a support race last year, so I’m not sure what to expect but I’m looking forward to the experience," said Wadoux, who won the Porsche Sprint Challenge support event last year.

"The aim will be to avoid problems to enjoy and finish the race, and above all else, put everything together to show our true potential."

Milesi, who was part of the LMP2-winning line-up last year with the WRT squad alongside Robin Frijns and Ferdinand Habsburg, struck a more optimistic note for Richard Mille's chances than his teammates.

"As I found out last year, anything is possible, and nothing is over until the chequered flag," said Milesi in reference to last year's dramatic conclusion to the LMP2 contest that saw the sister WRT car lose the win on the last lap. "All surprises are possible on this unique circuit.

"The most important thing will be to remain humble and clear-minded throughout this long week. This track is unforgiving in places, and we will have to avoid the pitfalls, including those caused by the traffic or during the night.

"We must not get carried away, but I sincerely believe we have a real chance!"

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Previous article

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Next article

Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans

Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing
Le Mans

Porsche has "score to settle" in last Le Mans GTE Pro outing

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota
Le Mans

Alpine's Lapierre hopeful of closer Le Mans battle with Toyota

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Review: New Sebastien Ogier WRC documentary The Final Season
WRC

Review: New Sebastien Ogier WRC documentary The Final Season

The epic Loeb battle that ignited Ogier's WRC career
WRC

The epic Loeb battle that ignited Ogier's WRC career

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Richard Mille Racing More from
Richard Mille Racing
Floersch in talks with WRT, Prema and Richard Mille for 2022 WEC drive
WEC

Floersch in talks with WRT, Prema and Richard Mille for 2022 WEC drive

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC
WEC

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans
Le Mans

What to expect from the all-female Richard Mille Racing Team at Le Mans

Latest news

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota confident Spa hybrid issue won't be repeated at Le Mans

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.