Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Special feature

Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans

shares
comments
Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans

Toyota took a third-straight Le Mans 24 Hours win to see out the LMP1 era, but not without heartbreak on the #7 side of the garage once again.

The Kamui Kobayashi/Mike Conway/Jose Maria Lopez entry once again looked to be the car to beat at the Circuit de la Sarthe, only to be ruled out of the running for victory due to a turbo issue during the night.

Read Also:

That opened the door for the #8 sister car driven by Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley to cruise to the win, the #7 Toyota only sneaking onto the podium thanks to a late problem with the #3 Rebellion.

Filip Cleeren, one of the few journalists on the ground at Le Mans this year, joins Andrew van Leeuwen and Jamie Klein on the Motorsport.com Podcast to recap the race, and give his impressions from what was perhaps the most unique Le Mans ever.

There's also some detailed analysis on the future of the race post-LMP1, as well as a breakdown of yet another thrilling chapter in the 2020 MotoGP season.

 
Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace

Previous article

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace

Next article

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results
Sprint Sprint / News

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Latest news

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans Prime
LM24 Le Mans / Analysis

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans

Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

3h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Sprint

CNYMS: Skyline Raceway results

Latest news

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans
LM24

How the "small things" cost another overdue win at Le Mans

Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans
LM24

Podcast: Toyota feels the highs and lows of Le Mans

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace
LM24

Toyota "surprised in two directions" by Rebellion pace

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph
LM24

Lynn proud of Aston's "vast improvement" after GTE triumph

Hanson thought United had "thrown away" LMP2 win
LM24

Hanson thought United had "thrown away" LMP2 win

Latest videos

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:02
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours 05:03
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours

24 Hours of Le Mans: The highlights after sixteen hours 01:12
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans: The highlights after sixteen hours

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours 04:55
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours 04:59
Le Mans

2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.