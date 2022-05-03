Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans News

Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely

Porsche appears unlikely to bring the North American arm of its Penske-run LMDh factory team to next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours to bolster its FIA World Endurance Championship squad.

Gary Watkins
By:
Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely
Listen to this article

The German manufacturer has suggested that it will be too soon in the programme with the new hybrid prototype to mount a four-car factory assault on the French endurance classic.

New Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach stressed that no decision had been made on bringing the branch of the new Porsche Penske Motorsport operation that will contest the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to Le Mans in June.

Asked if it was a possibility, Laudenbach told Motorsport.com: “That would be great, but I am not sure if will happen.

“If it is possible we will consider it; personally I would prefer to do so because it increases your chances.

“But we would have to look how it could work, if the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA [who jointly run the WEC] would support it and if it is possible from a financial perspective.”

Penske Porsche Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid was said that the new operation set up to mastermind the twin assaults on the WEC and the IMSA series would not opt for “quantity over quality”.

“I think in 2023 you will see a focused approach: we want to focus on making sure we are fully prepared and go there primarily with two cars,” he explained.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and jump in with three or four cars and dilute our approach.

“We need to make sure we approach that race with the respect it deserves and have a solid base to work from.”

Laudenbach explained that a final decision on the number of cars Porsche Penske Motorsport runs at Le Mans next is probably some way away.

Porsche LMDh

Porsche LMDh

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Diuguid revealed that PPM is aiming to head into 2023 with “a core of 10 drivers” for its WEC and IMSA campaigns.

The Porsche LMDh driver roster will be made up of six regulars in the WEC and four in IMSA.

He raised the prospect of drivers from the PPM WEC team coming in for some or all of the four long-distance races that make up the Michelin Endurance Cup segment of the IMSA series.

“It is going to depend on the calendars, and we will look at it from a broad programme perspective to see what makes sense,” he said.

“The Daytona 24 Hours would be a fantastic opportunity for WEC drivers to get more experience with the programme.”

He also suggested that drivers from elsewhere in the Penske organisation could be brought into the IMSA line-up when third drivers are needed.

“There are options we have seen with Team Penske, as well as other IMSA teams, bringing in IndyCar drivers,” he explained.

Simon Pagenaud was part of Penske's Acura DPi line-up for Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans in all three years of the programme in 2018-20 when he drove for the team in IndyCars.

So far it is understood that eight drivers contracted to Porsche have sampled the LMDh since testing started in January.

As well as Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron, who were signed by Porsche last year for the LMDh programme, Frederic Makowiecki, Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet are believed to have tried the car.

Urs Kuratle, director of the LMDh project at Porsche, explained that there is “no rush” to announce the full line-up for 2023.

“There are a number of good drivers in our line-up already, so we are relaxed on the driver situation,” he said.

shares
comments
The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Previous article

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer
Video Inside
GT

Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars Brands Hatch
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Sebring Prime
WEC

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Latest news

Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely
Le Mans Le Mans

Porsche: Four-car LMDh attack for Le Mans 2023 unlikely

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Sauber-Mercedes C11: The ultimate Group C car that missed its main goal
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Sauber-Mercedes C11: The ultimate Group C car that missed its main goal

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut
Le Mans Le Mans

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans LMP2 debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.