Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries

shares
comments
Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries
By:

Porsche has revealed a pair of liveries for this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours commemorating its first overall triumph at La Sarthe 50 years ago.

The colour schemes celebrate the Weissach marque's 1970 Le Mans win with the Porsche 917 driven by Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann.

Porsche's #91 car will share the same red and white colours as used by Attwood and Herrmann that year, while the #92 machine will run a variant with black sections in place of red.

The two Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR-19s will be driven by the same drivers for a third year in a row, with Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki aboard the #91 car and Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen sharing the #92.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche is running only two cars in the GTE Pro ranks for the first time since 2017 owing to the withdrawal of its two CORE autosport-operated IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

They face opposition from two-car entries from regular FIA World Endurance Championship rivals Ferrari and Aston Martin, as well as two privateer Ferraris entered by the Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa teams.

Read Also:

It is also the first time the 911 RSR-19, which replaced the previous-generation 911 RSR at the start of the 2019/20 WEC season, will be raced at Le Mans.

"We’re competing under completely different circumstances," commented Porsche's head of WEC operations Alexander Stehlig. "The climatic conditions in September are different compared to June [when Le Mans would normally take place].

"There are still some unknowns in terms of weather, temperatures, performance and tyres. We’ll use the existing data from our WEC and IMSA campaigns as well as the insights gained from testing so that we can hopefully be well sorted for the first free practice session.

"We’re competing for the first time with the Porsche 911 RSR-19 here. It’s not only new for us, but also for the ACO, which handles the BoP. We have complete confidence in the expertise and experience of the specialists.

"Remaining unchanged, however, are the two driver trios in the cockpits. This will be their third year of working together at Le Mans. That’s a strength we will build on.”

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

Previous article

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Teams Porsche Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The F1 upgrades that spurred Mercedes on to a Mugello 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The F1 upgrades that spurred Mercedes on to a Mugello 1-2

Grosjean “fed up” with negative radio message broadcasts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean “fed up” with negative radio message broadcasts

Latest news

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel
Video Inside
LM24 Le Mans / Opinion

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

Ginetta withdraws solo LMP1 from Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Ginetta withdraws solo LMP1 from Le Mans 24 Hours

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Formula 1

The F1 upgrades that spurred Mercedes on to a Mugello 1-2

3
Formula 1

Grosjean “fed up” with negative radio message broadcasts

Latest news

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries
LM24

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel
LM24

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

Ginetta withdraws solo LMP1 from Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Ginetta withdraws solo LMP1 from Le Mans 24 Hours

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal
LM24

ByKolles drivers say Le Mans podium a "realistic" goal

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks
LM24

WEC announces Toyota Le Mans weight penalty, BoP tweaks

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans Teaser Trailer 00:52
Le Mans

FIA WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans Teaser Trailer

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.