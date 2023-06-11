Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition
Ferrari scored its first outright Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 58 years as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi took top honours ahead of Toyota in the centenary edition of the race.
On the Italian manufacturer's return to top-flight competition at the Circuit de la Sarthe with the new 499P Le Mans Hypercar, the #51 crew delivered Ferrari its first outright Le Mans win since Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt took top honours in 1965.
Pier Guidi took the chequered flag one minute and 21 seconds ahead of the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.
Taking the final spot on the overall podium was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R shared by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook, a lap behind the winning Ferrari.
In a race of heavy attrition, the fight for the lead boiled down to a straight battle between the #51 Ferrari and the #8 Toyota, although it was the 499P that appeared to have the advantage on sheer pace for much of the second half of the race.
After suffering an off in the hands of Pier Guidi at the first Mulsanne chicane in the evening hours, the #51 Ferrari was back into the lead and almost a minute clear of the Toyota, but the gap was virtually eradicated when Pier Guidi had to perform a power cycle at a pitstop in the 19th hour.
That brought the Toyota well back into contention, with the two leaders circulating just seconds apart at this point of the race, but the Ferrari had already started to assert its advantage when an off for Hirakawa in the penultimate hour defused the battle.
Hirakawa lost it under braking at Arnage, hitting the barriers, but was able to get the damaged #8 car to the pits and was sent on his way without losing a lap.
There was a minor scare for the #51 car in the closing stages as Pier Guidi had to perform another power cycle with 23 minutes to go, but his advantage over the Toyota was such that he was able to resume in a clear lead before going on to make history for Ferrari.
The third-placed #2 Cadillac enjoyed a largely clean run, save for a spin for Westbrook in the night-time hours, but the sister #3 Chip Ganassi Racing-run car endured a much more eventful time on its way to fourth.
Sebastien Bourdais was rear-ended by a GTE Am car at the Dunlop chicane during an early slow zone, sending the car into the garage for repairs, and there was a similar incident involving Bourdais with one of the WRT cars at Tertre Rouge just as the Frenchman had got back onto the lead lap in the night.
Ultimately, Bourdais and team-mates Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon finished three laps down in fourth, followed home by the #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in fifth.
The pole-winning car had already slipped out of lead contention following an off for Nielsen at the Porsche Curves during one of two heavy rain showers in the evening hours, and then lost multiple laps overnight due to an energy recovery system fluid leak.
The two remaining Hypercar manufacturers, Peugeot and Porsche, endured races to forget.
Peugeot had both of its unconventional 9X8s in the thick of the lead battle early on, but a spin in the wet for Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 car at Mulsanne corner cost that car two laps, while Gustavo Menezes suffered a crash in the sister #94 machine at the first Mulsanne chicane in the early hours.
Both Peugeots were then taken into the garage for hydraulic issues, with the better of the two, the #93 car in which Vergne shared with Paul di Resta and Mikkel Jensen, finishing eighth.
Porsche endured an even more miserable showing with its trio of Penske-entered 963 LMDhs, which all suffered multiple delays.
The third-string #75 Porsche became the first Hypercar retirement with a fuel pressure problem, before a crash at the Porsche Curves for Kevin Estre put the marque's best-placed car, the #6, out of contention before it lost even more time replacing the hybrid battery.
Porsche's #5 machine was on course to come home fifth, having suffered delays due to a puncture and a cooling system leak, before finally suffering a driveshaft issue in the final hour that dropped it down to ninth.
The late drama cleared the way for boutique manufacturer Glickenhaus to score an unlikely sixth place in the manufacturer-dominated Hypercar class with the #708 entry shared by Oliver Pla, Romain Dumas and Ryan Briscoe, ahead of the sister #709 car.
That was despite multiple shunts involving both of the non-hybrid 007 LMHs, including near-identical offs Pla and Esteban Gutierrez at Indianapolis.
The #51 Ferrari completed only 342 laps en route to victory, the fewest number of laps racked up by the race winner since Audi in 2001.
LMP2: Inter Europol scores underdog win
#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
The LMP2 class was won by the Polish Inter Europol Competition squad with the #34 ORECA shared by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer - who incredibly sustained a suspected broken foot during the race.
Swiss driver Scherer sustained the injury when the Corvette GTE Am car ran over his left foot during a round of pitstops, but that didn't stop Inter Europol from clinching a first World Endurance Championship win on the biggest stage of all.
Inter Europol had been in command for the final eight hours of the race, surviving multiple investigations for pitstop infringements in the closing stages to beat the #41 Team WRT car of Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica and Rui Andrade by 21 seconds.
Duqueine took the final spot on the podium with Neel Jani, Rene Binder and Nico Pino, assisted by a late issue for the second of the WRT ORECAs, the #31 car, which was brought into the pits with a suspected suspension issue with 11 minutes to go.
Alpine's lead contender, the #36 machine of Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Julien Canal, was promoted to fourth, with the #31 car of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg coming away with fifth after its late dramas.
United Autosports suffered a nightmare race, with both of its ORECAs involved in incidents. Its top finisher was the #23 car in eighth place following a night-time crash for Tom Blomqvist that necessitated a trip to the medical centre as the car's medical alarm had been triggered.
GTE: Corvette gives C8.R farewell victory
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Corvette Racing secured a fitting final victory for GTE machinery at Le Mans, before the class bows out in favour of GT3 cars for 2024.
That was an outcome that looked unlikely early in the race as the solo C8.R went into the garage for 10 minutes to replace a front damper, losing two laps, and then failed to get a lap back during an early safety car procedure after some cars were released from the pits early.
However, a smooth run thereafter combined with rapid pace from Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone and Ben Keating allowed them to claw back the lost ground, the #33 machine finally getting back on the lead lap by the 16th hour.
By the 21st hour, the Corvette was established in the lead at the expense of the all-female crewed Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy.
Frey was demoted another position by the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage, which had lost ground in the night with a puncture and a drive-through penalty awarded for Ahmad Al Harthy passing behind the safety car.
In the final reckoning, the #33 TF Sport car of Al Harthy, Michael Dinan and Charlie Eastwood finished two minutes behind the Corvette, with the GR Racing Porsche of Michael Wainwright, Ben Barker and Riccardo Pera denying the Iron Dames car the final spot on the podium in the closing stages.
There was late drama for the 'Rexy'-liveried AO Racing - Project 1 Porsche, which had been in podium contention but was forced into the garage due to an issue with the right-rear corner.
The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car, shared by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, was classified 39th after a series of delays in the final stages owing to apparent gearbox issues.
A total of 40 cars out of the 62 starters were classified, the lowest figure since the 2015 race.
Le Mans 24 Hours - race results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|51
| James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|342
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|342
|1'21.793
|3
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|341
|1 Lap
|4
|3
| Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|340
|2 Laps
|5
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|337
|5 Laps
|6
|708
| Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|335
|7 Laps
|7
|709
| Nathanael Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|333
|9 Laps
|8
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|330
|12 Laps
|9
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|329
|13 Laps
|10
|34
| Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|328
|14 Laps
|11
|41
| Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|328
|14 Laps
|12
|30
| Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|13
|36
| Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|14
|31
| Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|15
|48
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|327
|15 Laps
|16
|10
| Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|325
|17 Laps
|17
|311
| Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|324
|18 Laps
|18
|23
| Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|323
|19 Laps
|19
|35
| Olli Caldwell
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|322
|20 Laps
|20
|45
| James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|322
|20 Laps
|21
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|321
|21 Laps
|22
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|320
|22 Laps
|23
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|317
|25 Laps
|24
|28
| Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|316
|26 Laps
|25
|65
| Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|316
|26 Laps
|26
|33
| Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|313
|29 Laps
|27
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|312
|30 Laps
|28
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|29
|86
| Benjamin Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|30
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|31
|54
| Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|312
|30 Laps
|32
|43
| Maxime Martin
Tom Van Rompuy
Ugo de Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|311
|31 Laps
|33
|98
| Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|310
|32 Laps
|34
|9
| Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|310
|32 Laps
|35
|56
| Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|309
|33 Laps
|36
|100
| Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|307
|35 Laps
|37
|39
| Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|303
|39 Laps
|38
|74
| Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|303
|39 Laps
|39
|24
| Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|285
|57 Laps
|40
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|244
|98 Laps
|57
| Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|254
|88 Laps
|911
| Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|246
|96 Laps
|80
| Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|183
|159 Laps
|88
| Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|170
|172 Laps
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|165
|177 Laps
|777
| Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|163
|179 Laps
|47
| Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|158
|184 Laps
|77
| Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|118
|224 Laps
|32
| Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|117
|225 Laps
|63
| Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|113
|229 Laps
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|103
|239 Laps
|66
| Thomas Neubauer
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|89
|253 Laps
|923
| Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|87
|255 Laps
|75
| Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|84
|258 Laps
|72
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|58
|284 Laps
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|33
|309 Laps
|60
| Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|28
|314 Laps
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|28
|314 Laps
|55
| Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|21
|321 Laps
|21
| Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|21
|321 Laps
|13
| René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|19
|323 Laps
|14
| Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|18
|324 Laps
Toyota's Le Mans hopes take major blow after Hirakawa off
Garage 56 NASCAR entry completes Le Mans 24 despite late drama
Latest news
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
