Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

shares
comments
Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class
By:

Red Bull Advanced Technologies will partner with French constructor Oreca to produce the chassis for the new hydrogen class set for introduction at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024. 

The sister company of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, which is also co-developing the Aston Martin Valkyrie road car, joined forces with Oreca to make a successful bid to provide the one-make chassis for the new category of prototypes powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The first task for the British and French companies is to "undertake and provide a detailed feasibility study for the vehicle concept", according to a statement from Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.     

RBAT CEO Christian Horner said: “I am delighted that Red Bull Advanced Technologies has been chosen by the ACO along with our partner Oreca to develop the concept of a hydrogen-powered endurance racing car for Le Mans.  

"RBAT is well qualified to take on the challenge set by the ACO having access to many of the tools used to design and develop the Red Bull Racing F1 car, along with significant experience on other cutting-edge vehicle programmes. 

"The hydrogen class at Le Mans offers an exciting glimpse into the future of sustainable motorsport and promises both to advance the use of hydrogen in transportation, and will also deliver exciting racing.” 

Oreca boss Hugues de Chaunac added: "Oreca enjoys challenges and pioneering change, and we can fully express our talents in such an engrossing enterprise."

ACO president Pierre Fillon expressed confidence that the involvement of RBAT and Oreca, which is also one of the four constructors licensed to produce LMP2 chassis, will "draw even more interest from car manufacturers, especially those who regularly contribute to our hydrogen working group".

RBAT and Oreca join Plastic Optimum, which had already been announced as the supplier of the fuel tanks for the new class. 

An announcement is expected soon regarding the powertrains of the new cars. 

It is unclear at this stage whether manufacturers will be able to develop their own fuel cell technology or have to use a common powertrain. 

The ACO has been working towards the new class under Mission H24 banner in collaboration with the GreenGT organisation for the past three years. 

It launched the initiative at the Spa European Le Mans Series round in September 2018 with the demonstration of the LMPH2G prototype based on an ADESS LMP3 car with a fuel cell providing the power to four electric motors. 

The car was subsequently demonstrated at the full Le Mans circuit during the week of the 24 Hours in 2019 and then later that year took part in free practice for an Le Mans Cup event on the ELMS bill at Spa. 

A new version of the mobile test bed, also based on a the ADESS P3 design, was shown at last year's rescheduled Le Mans FIA World Endurance Championship round in September. 

The intention is for the car to eventually race in ACO-sanctioned events as part of a data-gathering exercise for the new class.  

Related video

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Previous article

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Where are they now? - Dennis Setzer
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature

Where are they now? - Dennis Setzer

BUSCH: Daytona: Dale Earnhardt Jr. dominates race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Daytona: Dale Earnhardt Jr. dominates race

Latest news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime
Video Inside
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

The visionaries promoting female talent at Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Special feature

The visionaries promoting female talent at Le Mans

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

6h
2
WRC

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine

3
WEC

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

4
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

Le Mans
19m
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Le Mans
21h
Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

IndyCar
Jan 15, 2021
The visionaries promoting female talent at Le Mans

The visionaries promoting female talent at Le Mans

Le Mans
Jan 4, 2021
Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

Magnussen: Tricky to make father/son Le Mans deal happen now

Le Mans
Dec 29, 2020

Latest videos

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans 00:42
Le Mans
Dec 23, 2020

Michele Alboreto wins the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars 02:43
Le Mans
Dec 22, 2020

All Le Mans 24 hour-winning cars

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023 00:32
Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.