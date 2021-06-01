Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

By:
, News Editor

Dominant LMP2 chassis supplier Oreca has named IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title-winner Ricky Taylor as a reserve driver for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

Two-time IMSA Prototype champion and two-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Taylor will be on site for the French endurance classic in August should any of the 19 teams running the dominant Oreca 07 package require a driver to step in at the last minute.

The 31-year-old American has six Le Mans starts to his name, of which four have been in the LMP2 class. His most recent outing was with the JOTA-run Jackie Chan DC Racing squad in 2019 (pictured below).

Since then, the Wayne Taylor Racing regular has made another appearance in an Oreca 07, upon which the Acura ARX-05 DPi contender he usually races is based, in the European Le Mans Series season opener at Barcelona for the DragonSpeed outfit.

“Over the past 4 years the work between Acura and Oreca has seen some great success, thank you to Acura and WTR for releasing me for this event," commented Taylor. "It has been wonderful to build the relationship with such an accomplished constructor.

"I’d also like to thank [Oreca founder Hugues] de Chaunac for having me. Oreca has an amazing history at Le Mans and it’s an honor to be named as their reserve driver.”

 

Last year at Le Mans, one of Oreca's LMP2 teams, IDEC Sport, needed a replacement driver as Dwight Merriman injured himself in a practice crash on the Thursday prior to the race.

Patrick Pilet stepped up to replace Merriman on that occasion, but Oreca customer racing program manager Anthony Megevand said the French firm wanted to ensure a ready-made replacement should a similar unforeseen incident occur in the run-up to the La Sarthe race this year.

Megevand commented: “We strive to support our teams at the highest level, and given the context this year, we have decided to make available a reserve driver for the 2021 24 Hours. 

"Bringing on Ricky quickly became a no-brainer. He has everything a driver needs to do Le Mans. He has experienced the race, he knows the Oreca 07, he is fast and has excellent adaptability.

"Ricky is a top-notch athlete and someone we greatly admire as a person. We are truly fortunate to have such a talented driver like Ricky with us and thank both Wayne Taylor Racing and HPD for agreeing to release him for this event.”

shares
comments

Related video

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Previous article

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Drivers Ricky Taylor
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

30min
4
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans
LM24

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

1h
Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
LM24

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

May 14, 2021
Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans
LM24

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans

May 1, 2021
Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Apr 29, 2021
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
Video Inside
IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Apr 28, 2021
Latest videos
Magnussens to race at Le Mans 00:33
Le Mans
Apr 23, 2021

Magnussens to race at Le Mans

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967 01:47
Le Mans
Jan 18, 2021

Le Mans: Dan Gurney - Le Mans 1967

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976 00:48
Le Mans
Jan 5, 2021

Jean-Pierre Beltoise at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1976

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
WEC set for largest grid since 2012 at Monza Monza
WEC

WEC set for largest grid since 2012 at Monza

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
Super Formula

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Ricky Taylor More from
Ricky Taylor
Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era Prime

The Porsche icon that forged sportscar racing's greatest era

Porsche is returning to the top class of Le Mans with an LMDh prototype that it hopes will write its next successful chapter in sportscar racing. But it will have to go some to emulate its 956/962, a car which defines the Group C age more than any other.

Le Mans
Dec 16, 2020
How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend Prime

How Tom Kristensen forged his ‘Mr Le Mans’ legend

He is synonymous with success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but Tom Kristensen's sportscar legacy amounts to much more than his record-breaking nine Le Mans wins, as the most successful driver ever at Sebring and a world champion to boot…

Le Mans
Dec 7, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020

Trending Today

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins says recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

Grubnic and friends head to Australia
NHRA NHRA

Grubnic and friends head to Australia

Latest news

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

Ricky Taylor to act as Oreca LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.