Subscribe
Previous / Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026 Next / Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice
Le Mans / Road to Le Mans News

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Valentino Rossi’s team-mate in this weekend’s Road to Le Mans race thought it was a joke when he was offered the chance to drive with the bike racing legend. 

Gary Watkins
By:

Jerome Policand has revealed to Motorsport.com that he did not believe WRT boss Vincent Vosse’s offer to race with the seven-time MotoGP champion aboard one his team’s BMW M4 GT3s in the support event on the bill of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours. 

“Vincent called me and said, ‘do you want to drive in the Road to Le Mans race,” said Policand, a veteran of 13 Le Mans starts who now runs the Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes team that races against WRT in the GT World Challenge Europe. 

“Then he said he wanted me to drive with Valentino. I thought it was a joke, but when he told me that he was serious, what was I going to say?

“I’m 58 and I’m getting the chance to drive with Valentino on a circuit I love, so I was always going to say yes.”

Vosse revealed that he targeted Policand to take the spot in the line-up for the mandatory bronze-rated driver for his Le Mans experience. 

“I needed a bronze and I wanted someone with good experience of Le Mans, so I thought of Jerome,” said Vosse. “He was the perfect choice to help Valentino on his first time at Le Mans.”

 

Policand was downgraded to bronze status three years ago when he turned 55. 

The Frenchman explained that he stopped considering himself a professional racing driver after his last full season of competition in the French GT Championship in 2007. 

He has raced only sporadically since, including an appearance in the 24H Series at the wheel of one of his own Mercedes-AMG GT3 this year. 

BMW factory driver Rossi is taking part in the two Road to Le Mans races, which combine GT3 and LMP3 machinery, to learn the circuit ahead of a projected first start in the 24 Hours next year. 

The 44-year-old expects to race in the new LMGT3 class to be introduced in 2024, an opportunity that could come with WRT. 

The Belgian team is in the running to run a pair of BMW M4 GT3s in the World Endurance Championship alongside its full-factory programme in the Hypercar class with the German manufacturer’s M Hybrid V8 LMDh. 

The first of the two 55-minute Road to Le Mans races, which are rounds of the Michelin-sponsored Le Mans Cup, starts at 18:30 local time on Thursday. 

Rossi qualified second in GT3 to WRT team-mate and fellow BMW factory driver Max Hesse in the opening session, while Policand was quickest in the session for the bronze drivers that set the grid for the second race on Friday.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

IMSA

United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza

WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza

WEC

WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin "Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Latest news

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
LM24 Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide Le Mans 2023: The team-by-team guide

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How Jota hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe